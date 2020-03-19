Nikki Bella's 'No Filter' Post Keeps It Real About the Side Effects of Pregnancy

No matter how glorious and wonderful being pregnant is (and can be), there are parts of it that are ... well, less than stellar. Basically, pregnancy can have less than glam moments, especially if you're forced to stay in the house given our new normal. We feel for all the mamas-to-be out there and are happy one in particular is speaking out. Nikki Bella's "no filter post" really goes there when it comes to the changes a woman can and likely will experience with a bun in the oven. It's honestly refreshing and has so many of her fans showering the former WWE star with support.
Nikki is opening up about the changes she's experiencing while pregnant and is not holding back.
Back in January, Nikki and Brie Bella revealed they're both expecting. (Want another surprise? Their due dates are two weeks apart!)
"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People about their baby news. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!"
Nikki and her fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first child together, while Brie and WWE hubby Daniel Bryan are adding to their family as they have an adorable nearly 2-year-old daughter named Birdie.
"Time for that no filter post," she writes. "Pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip ..."
"Can't wait for my Laser Away appointments after breast feeding bc I have realized there is no boundary to where, when and how much your hair wants to grow. (I'm officially becoming Brie lol!!)," she added. "Learning to sleep on my side this past month has been a challenge especially bc it has brought a lot of neck pain back and now my cheeks have some fun friends that have joined them (pimples lol) can’t wait to get a facial again!"
Though the changes are less than ideal in some cases, that's not stopping Nikki from embracing motherhood and loving all of who she is.
As Nikki Bella noted, having to shelter in place has reminded her of "the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows," as well as the goals she still hopes to one day achieve.
She continued:
"I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age. I'm going through a lot of course bc of pregnancy but goodness when I feel my baby kick or move, I don't care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have, or pain that feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It makes me smile so big every time. The love is already greater than any other! Excited for the rest of this journey called the miracle of life ... Hope to connect more with all you mommies on here."
And she's getting a ton of love.
Needless to say, fans of the Total Bellas star are showering her with nothing but support and well-wishes. Although it appears Nikki is still keeping her spirits high, it's great to see community and love as it certainly -- and typically does -- go the other way.
Hang in there, Nikki.
With all that's happening as of late, and the uncertainty that still lies ahead (we can't even begin to imagine the reality of women being forced to have babies alone because of social distancing), it's great to see Nikki is holding onto hope and focusing on positive things.
Keep those feels coming as they'll only help.
