Nikki Bella's 'No Filter' Post Keeps It Real About the Side Effects of Pregnancy

Nikki is opening up about the changes she's experiencing while pregnant and is not holding back.

Back in January, Nikki and Brie Bella revealed they're both expecting. (Want another surprise? Their due dates are two weeks apart!)

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People about their baby news. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!"



Nikki and her fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first child together, while Brie and WWE hubby Daniel Bryan are adding to their family as they have an adorable nearly 2-year-old daughter named Birdie.