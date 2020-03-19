Katy Perry Has the Cutest 'Bunny Bump' in Adorable New Pic

Katy's pregnancy announcement came in the form of a new music video for the song "Never Worn White." KatyCats (Perry's fans) waited a long time for it to drop, and the world got a major treat at the end of the video when Katy revealed her bump.

"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," Katy Perry revealed about her pregnancy, E! News reported. "I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."