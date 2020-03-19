Katy Perry Has the Cutest 'Bunny Bump' in Adorable New Pic

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
With Easter making its debut (and exit), it was only a matter of time before we saw people -- including celebrities -- show off their Sunday best (even though we had nowhere to go) and fun family egg hunts. As cute as it was to see the little ones, we are still gushing over a certain expectant pop star who was the cutest rabbit in honor of the holiday. That's right, Katy Perry dressed up as the Easter Bunny, and her photo, along with a glimpse of her growing bump, is too perfect for words.
On Sunday, Katy took to Instagram to show off her adorable onesie.
"Somebunny ... is going to be live on FACEBOOK with you right before Idol starts tonight at 7:45p ET to have a little Q&A about any of your #AmericanIdol questions," the first-time mama captioned her photo, teasing her outfit for an American Idol chat on Instagram Live she was planning to host.
We stan!
And it didn't take long for people to chime in about her "bunny bump."
Bunny bump!
Sooo perfect (haha)!
Aside from onesies being all sorts of comfortable, there is no denying how precious Katy Perry looks. Her bump has definitely grown since we last saw it, and we're so excited to see all the costumes and random getups that are likely on the way.
Last month, Katy revealed she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.
Katy's pregnancy announcement came in the form of a new music video for the song "Never Worn White." KatyCats (Perry's fans) waited a long time for it to drop, and the world got a major treat at the end of the video when Katy revealed her bump.
"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," Katy Perry revealed about her pregnancy, E! News reported. "I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."
A baby girl is on the way.
Earlier this month, Katy and Orlando had a sweet gender reveal in the form of the Lord of the Rings alum getting pink cake smashed on his face (LOL). Though this is the first kiddo for Katy, this is Orlando's second child, as he and his ex, model Miranda Kerr, have a 9-year-old son named Finn.
We can't wait to see more!
Given the new normal of all of us having to stay in the house, that gives this mama-to-be extra time to hit up social media with more baby updates -- and stun in more cute outfits. Katy Perry has been a fave of ours for some time now, and we can't wait to see more.
