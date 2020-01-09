Tori Roloff Opens Up About Getting Emotional After Finding Out Lilah Has Dwarfism

During Tuesday's episode, Zach and Tori head to the doctor's office for a check-up on their baby on the way.

"It's the anatomy scan. They do all the bones and joints and make sure they have 10 fingers and 10 toes," Tori mentions during the episode.

"I think it's just important that our baby is healthy," she adds.

Zach soon chimes in about their 2-year-old son, Jackson Roloff, and how thankful he is their little one hasn't had any issues with dwarfism. "She is very blessed, so I hope that carries over when we have baby girl -- whether she's average height or a dwarf," Tori notes.