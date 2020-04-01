Tori Roloff & Her Family Make TikTok Debut in Adorable Video

The video features Tori, Zach, and Jackson dancing -- and plenty of their friends as well.

"When you’re forced to stay 6 feet away from your best friends you force them to do TikTok videos," Tori Roloff wrote. "We gave them 30 minutes to learn this dance and then showed up on their curbs to video them!! Trying to make some happy memories during these crazy times! I hope this brings a smile to your face!! Ps. No contact was made during the filming of these videos."



That's pretty funny -- and the dance actually turned out pretty good!