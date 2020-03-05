Katy Perry Reveals Her Baby's Gender With A Fun Instagram Post

The Fireworks singer took to Instagram Saturday around midnight to reveal that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are having a girl.
The gender reveal features fiancé Orlando Bloom.
In the Instagram photo, her fiancé's face is covered in pink foam. It looks like they had a fun and messy time with the gender reveal.
The caption is simply: "it's a girl" surrounded by hearts. The geotag says: "Girls Run The World."This will be Katy's first child and the second child for Orlando (he shares a son, Flynn, with model Miranda Kerr).
It was just a month ago that Katy announced her pregnancy.
On March 5, she released a video for her song Never Worn White and revealed her pregnancy while cradling her baby bump and singing about her love for Bloom.
She also took to social media to share her pregnancy.
Katy posted a clip from the music video to Instagram, writing: “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer…”She was obviously relieved she wouldn't have to hide her pregnancy from fans, followers and the paprazzi any longer, as Katy also tweeted: “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore. Or carry around a big purse lol.”
On Instagram Live, according to People, Perry said her pregnancy was the “longest secret” she’s ever had to keep, and that her baby is due this summer when she will be releasing a new album.
“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” the Roar singer shared. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.”
Katy faced criticism when she said she was hoping for a girl.
When Katy took the stage at the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia, she said to the crowd, "I hope it's a girl."
And commenters came out in droves to criticize the American Idol judge for stating her preference. They were bent on reminding everyone that the most important thing here is a healthy baby, whether it's a boy or a girl -- and obviously, that is what's most important.
Others didn't agree, and stated that Katy may have already known she was having a girl.
Either way, we're sure the mom-to-be is over the moon.
Now that she's made the official announcement, her fans have already started to celebrate the baby girl.
One fan imagined Katy and her daughter reenacting a scene from her video for the song Wide Awake, where she walks along a path holding hands with a little girl.
So sweet!
