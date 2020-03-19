Mark Wahlberg's Quarantine Makeover 'Hack Job' Sums Up Life as a Parent Today

What's a parent supposed to do stuck in the house with his family for what feels like an eternity? Get his nails and makeup done, that's what. It seems Mark Wahlberg is getting pampered by one of his kiddos, and instead of it being the royal treatment, it kinda took at turn for the worse super fast.
But hey, at least he's a good sport about the whole thing.
Mark took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what his life looks like over two weeks into quarantine.
"Fifteen days into quarantine now," the action star dad said in his video. "I'm getting pedicures, manicures, and apparently a full makeup. She's got her whole kit there. Yeah, this is what's happening now."
Mark's wife, Rhea Durham, can be seen hanging out with a drink on the other side of the table as their 10-year-old daughter, Grace, paints his hands ... and fingers.
The actor later shared videos on Instagram Stories of how everything turned out.
... a little rough.
Needless to say, fans are in love.
Not with the final outcome, just the sweet daddy-daughter moment.
As a father of four, Mark is likely used to one of his kiddos -- Ella, 16, Michael, 14, Brendan, 11, or Grace, 10 -- asking him to do or try something to appease them. He seems like a pretty cool dad and quite the trooper in the participation department.
You're such a trooper, Mark!
Given how serious the time we're in is, it's refreshing to see fun family videos like this. Yes, it's ... unpleasant being at home with the kiddos 24/7 (we're not even going to touch the whole homeschooling thing), so yeah, we can totally feel Mark's pain as our kiddos use us as their form of entertainment.
Still, it's pretty darn cute.
