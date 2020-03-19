Mark Wahlberg's Quarantine Makeover 'Hack Job' Sums Up Life as a Parent Today



markwahlberg/Instagram

What's a parent supposed to do stuck in the house with his family for what feels like an eternity? Get his nails and makeup done, that's what. It seems Mark Wahlberg is getting pampered by one of his kiddos, and instead of it being the royal treatment, it kinda took at turn for the worse super fast.

(LOL.)

But hey, at least he's a good sport about the whole thing.