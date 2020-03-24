Pregnant Nikki Bella Goes Nude in New Baby Bump Photo

It's been quite a ride watching Nikki Bella on her journey to becoming a mom. The former WWE wrestler (she and twin Brie Bella are being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame) and Total Bellas star has been sharing updates since revealing she's expecting her first child.
... but this might be the most revealing yet.
Nikki Bella went completely nude in a new baby bump photo that's turning lots of heads.
The expectant mom stripped down to her birthday suit in honor of making it past the halfway mark of her pregnancy.
Her selfie seemed to turn a lot of heads -- including her sister, Brie Bella, and fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.
To officially commemorate 21 weeks of pregnancy, Nikki shared another update on Instagram Stories with a special cameo.
-
Nikki has been showing off her growing baby bump as of late.
Recently, Nikki Bella rocked her old wrestling outfit in a stunning photo. "What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you’d see this!" she joked. "At least I didn’t lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts ... oh how life has already changed!"
Ha.
Classic!
Keep the updates coming!
Clearly, Nikki is having tons of fun during her pregnancy -- and we love it. We wish her (and Brie) nothing but the best as they prepare to expand their families. With Total Bellas coming back on the air soon, we can only imagine all that's in store with these two.
(We wouldn't be surprised if they had a double delivery.)
