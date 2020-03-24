Pregnant Nikki Bella Goes Nude in New Baby Bump Photo

It's been quite a ride watching Nikki Bella on her journey to becoming a mom. The former WWE wrestler (she and twin Brie Bella are being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame) and Total Bellas star has been sharing updates since revealing she's expecting her first child.

... but this might be the most revealing yet.

Nikki Bella went completely nude in a new baby bump photo that's turning lots of heads.

  • The expectant mom stripped down to her birthday suit in honor of making it past the halfway mark of her pregnancy.

    Pregnant Nikki Bella nude baby bump photo
    thenikkibella/Instagram Stories via E! News

    E! News reports Nikki celebrated being 21 weeks pregnant a day early Wednesday night, sharing this photo on Instagram Stories that leaves little to the imagination. (Talk about a head-turning selfie!) This expectant mama is proud, confident, and letting all of her curves shine as she posed for the snap in her bathroom.

  • Her selfie seemed to turn a lot of heads -- including her sister, Brie Bella, and fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.

    Brie Bella and Artem
    thenikkibella/Instagram Stories

    Based on their reaction, we think it's safe they are not super excited about Nikki baring it all for everyone to see. Although a discussion will likely be had on Brie and Nikki's podcast, The Bellas Podcast, ultimately, it's Nikki's decision to show off what she wants to on her social media.

    (Insert Kanye shrug.)

  • To officially commemorate 21 weeks of pregnancy, Nikki shared another update on Instagram Stories with a special cameo.

    Pregnant Nikki Bella with niece Birdie
    thenikkibella/Instagram Stories

    ... 2-year-old niece Birdie!

    (She's so adorable.)

    As exciting as it is that Nikki and her Dancing With the Stars pro hubby-to-be are expecting their first child, Brie Bella is also pregnant (she and Nikki are two weeks apart with their due dates). She and her husband, WWE star Daniel Bryan, are expecting their second child, who will likely be as cute as a button given how precious Birdie is.

  • Nikki has been showing off her growing baby bump as of late.

    Recently, Nikki Bella rocked her old wrestling outfit in a stunning photo. "What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you’d see this!" she joked. "At least I didn’t lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts ... oh how life has already changed!"

    Ha.

    Classic!

  • Keep the updates coming!

    Clearly, Nikki is having tons of fun during her pregnancy -- and we love it. We wish her (and Brie) nothing but the best as they prepare to expand their families. With Total Bellas coming back on the air soon, we can only imagine all that's in store with these two.

    (We wouldn't be surprised if they had a double delivery.)

