20 of the Most Adorable Photos to Date of the Newest Roloffs

It's been a big year for the Roloff family with a lot of changes involved, but two of the biggest have been the two new babies who were born over the past year. Back in November 2019, Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff, into the world, and then, in January, it was time for Bode James Roloff to join his parents, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff. Since then, our Instagram feeds have been totally flooded by the most adorable photos of these little ones (and their older siblings), and we truly cannot get enough of them.
Honestly, is there ever such a thing as too many pictures of brand new babies?
We didn't think so.
Given that both Tori and Audrey have always been into photography -- and both of them have the most gorgeous Instagram feeds -- it's no surprise that they've been churning out some seriously gorgeous baby photos.
It's hard to choose our favorites out of everything these moms have shared so far, because they're all so sweet, but somehow, we managed to narrow it down.
Here are all the cutest photos of the newest additions to the Roloff family. We can only hope that we get to see more of both Lilah and Bode on Little People, Big World this season, and that their mamas continue to keep us updated on their growth and milestones in this first year of their lives. It's obvious that they're both already so loved, and we can't wait to see them grow up and turn into big kids -- and see what the future holds for them.
-
The First Photo1
Tori shared this photo to announce Lilah's birth to the world, and we can hardly think of a better way for her to have made her Instagram debut. Knowing Tori's eye for photography, of course this shot couldn't have been set up any better -- and we're absolutely loving Lilah's swaddle and sunny yellow headband, not to mention that cute name sign that announced her name for the first time.
-
Christmas Dreaming2
Tori really celebrated her first Christmas with Lilah home, and that meant plenty of photos in front of the Christmas tree, including this one. She was still pretty young when this pic was taken, so it's no surprise that she slept right through the photo shoot! And of course, she's dressed adorably in plaid and a matching black headband. Looks like a pretty cute first Christmas outfit to us.
-
-
Welcome to the World3
This was one of the very first photos that Audrey ever posted of Bode after he was born, and with a face like that, we're not surprised it was love at first sight for this mama. No wonder she said in her caption that she couldn't stop staring at him! Even from this very early picture, it was easy to see that he already looked so much like his big sister, Ember, and now that we know he has red hair, too, they're totally twins.
-
Hospital Kisses4
Audrey has shared a few of the photos from when she gave birth to Bode, and this one, which she posted to celebrate Bode being two weeks old, is definitely one of our favorites. Somehow, not long after giving birth, she looks amazing (then again, she always does), but Bode is looking pretty cute, too. He's already grown so much since this photo was taken that it's hard to believe he was that tiny!
-
-
The Sweetest Siblings5
With how excited Ember Roloff seemed to be to become a big sister, we knew without a doubt these two would have a bond right away. But seeing the evidence in photos like this one is just too precious. It's so cute to see her cradling little brother Bode, and being so gentle, too. Just look at those hands on his face! He looks totally at ease in the arms of his big sis, and this is definitely the beginning of a beautiful friendship,
-
Already Fashionable6
Knowing the kinds of styles we've seen her big brother, Jackson Roloff, sporting over the last couple of years, we had a pretty good feeling that Lilah would also be wearing some pretty fashionable baby clothes, and we were right. Is there anything more precious than this overall dress with that little pink bow on her head? Nope. She seems like a pretty easy going little lady, and totally willing to dress up, too.
-
-
A Happy Girl7
We don't know what we love most about this photo: How happy Lilah looks to have her picture taken, or the outfit she's wearing. (That dress with the headband and the tiny shoes are too precious!) One awesome thing about having a mom who's as talented as Tori is at photography is that she will end up with so many gorgeous photos that document her entire life.
Too sweet.
-
Snuggled Up With Mom8
In the couple of months it's been since Audrey and Jeremy welcomed Bode into the world, she's been sharing plenty of updates, but this might just be one of our favorites. We love how he's snuggled up on Audrey's shoulder here, hanging on for dear life to his mama. We also love how it looks like he inherited his mom's red hair, just like big sister Ember did.
He's going to be so handsome!
-
-
A Coordinated Pair9
Just in case anyone needed proof of how cute this brother and sister pair are, this photo ought to do it: Here's Jackson and Lilah, posing together while wearing coordinating outfits. It's so sweet how her camo jumpsuit matches his sweatpants! Tori even noted in the caption that Jackson asks her if he can "hold baby Lilah Ray" these days, which is too adorable.
Such a good big brother!
-
Loving the Camera10
OK, this one's cheating a little, because it's a video, not a photo, but it's definitely worth checking out, because OMG -- it might be the most adorable thing we've ever seen! Somehow, Bode totally knew that his mom was zooming in on his face in this camera, because he started grinning as if it was on cue. This little man is a ham already, and he's already a willing subject when his mom's behind the camera.
-
-
Celebrating a Milestone11
Not only did Tori share this photo to show off what a cute daughter she has, but she also used the opportunity to share the fact that Lilah hit a pretty great milestone.
"Are you actually kidding me?! This happy bean slept in her crib last night!! My mama heart is so proud and sad all at the same time!!" she wrote. "How has she grown so much already?! Her personality is really starting to shine and I freaking love it."
-
2 Months Old12
When Bode turned 2 months old in early March, Audrey shared this smiley photo of him to show how much he's grown, sharing how he's already changed since he was born in January.
"Two months with my little dude and he just gets sweeter every day," she wrote. "He is such a smiley little baby, always bursting into the biggest gummiest grin when we talk to him."
-
-
First Trip to Disneyland13
Earlier this year, Tori and Zach took Lilah on her very first family vacation to Disneyland, and judging by the photos they shared, it seemed like they all had a great time -- especially since Zach's dad, Matt Roloff, went along too with his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.
"Sharing my love of Disney with my two kiddos has my heart so full. So blessed to be able to share this magic with my little family," Tori wrote.
-
All Snuggled Up14
The bad news about babies is that they aren't this tiny forever, so we're sure glad that Audrey is taking and sharing so many of Bode while he's still in the infant stage. This one is particularly precious. He's all snuggled up in that comfy blanket, wearing his PJs and the cutest little hat. If anyone's ever wondered what living the good life looks like, this photo pretty much explains it all.
-
-
Just Like Her Mom15
Every photo we've seen of Lilah is adorable, but this one is extra special because of what she's wearing. As Tori explained in her caption, she's actually wearing the same outfit that Tori herself came home from the hospital in. It's so cool that they could share this special dress. It had to be such a special moment for Tori to be able to dress her daughter in this outfit, and she looks so cute.
-
That Sweet Look16
We're definitely obsessed with the pink and white nursery that Tori created for Lilah -- she did an amazing job. And now, we're in love with every photo this mom posts of her baby girl in it, especially this one. Look at how they're looking at each other! Lilah may have still been pretty new to the world when this picture was taken, but it's clear that she already really loves her mama.
-
-
At the Doctor's Office17
Not even a doctor's visit could bring this mom and her baby down! And scrolling over to the other photos, we can see that it was a family affair -- all four of them were there for that moment.
"Just took Bode in for his two month check up," Audrey wrote. "So thankful for our healthy, strong, good-sleeping, smiley boy. He is already 2 feet tall!"
-
All Smiles18
Recently, Audrey shared this photo to mark the first time that Bode laughed, and we're so glad that she did, because that smile on his face is definitely making our day. Is it just us, or is it pretty clear that he's a mama's boy already? We see that look of love!
"This happy little dude giggled for the first time today!" she wrote in her caption. "I hope you found a reason to laugh today, too."
-
-
Hanging Out Together19
Since Audrey and Jeremy first brought Bode home from the hospital, we've seen a lot of photos like this one. This mama loves cuddling both her kids at the same time, especially when she's reading to Ember before bed. We hope she's cherishing these days when all three of them still fit into one chair! After all, Ember and Bode won't be this little forever -- but they'll probably always be this adorable.
-
With Her Mom20
Another photo, another opportunity for us to gush over Tori and her daughter. This photo was taken pretty recently and we love how happy she looks, even if Lilah's facial expression is giving us the vibe that she really isn't into taking pictures at that particular moment. Still, these two are too cute, and we love how much personality we can see from this little lady in this photo.