20 of the Most Adorable Photos to Date of the Newest Roloffs



audreyroloff/Instagram It's been a big year for the Roloff family with a lot of changes involved, but two of the biggest have been the two new babies who were born over the past year. Back in November 2019, Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff, into the world, and then, in January, it was time for Bode James Roloff to join his parents, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff. Since then, our Instagram feeds have been totally flooded by the most adorable photos of these little ones (and their older siblings), and we truly cannot get enough of them. Honestly, is there ever such a thing as too many pictures of brand new babies? We didn't think so.

Given that both Tori and Audrey have always been into photography -- and both of them have the most gorgeous Instagram feeds -- it's no surprise that they've been churning out some seriously gorgeous baby photos.

It's hard to choose our favorites out of everything these moms have shared so far, because they're all so sweet, but somehow, we managed to narrow it down.

Here are all the cutest photos of the newest additions to the Roloff family. We can only hope that we get to see more of both Lilah and Bode on Little People, Big World this season, and that their mamas continue to keep us updated on their growth and milestones in this first year of their lives. It's obvious that they're both already so loved, and we can't wait to see them grow up and turn into big kids -- and see what the future holds for them.