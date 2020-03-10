Jenna Dewan's Baby Boy 'Has It All Figured Out' in First Ever Close-Up Pic

Given she is one of a number of celebs who keep their family lives private, we did not expect for Jenna Dewan to give the thumbs up for the world to see her kiddos ... but it looks like she did, and we're here for it! Fiancé Steve Kazee is sharing the first close-up photo of their little bundle of joy. And when we say baby Callum looks completely over it, please believe us.
Steve took to Instagram to share the first photo of baby Callum where we can see all of his adorable face.
"This kid already has it all figured out. This is definitely not his first go round the cosmic wheel. Say hello to the world Callum Kazee! You certainly know how to make an entrance pal!" the first-time dad writes in his post.
So precious!!
And it didn't take long for people to gush over Jenna and Steve's son.
Life has certainly changed since Callum's arrival.
Aside from the global health concerns that have everyone practicing social distancing while watching movies no longer hitting theaters we can watch at home, Jenna -- and Steve -- are adjusting to life as a family of four. Jenna has been sharing family updates about life inside, trying to homeschool Everly, and sweet moments with Callum that continue to melt hearts. They're making the best of the situation we all find ourselves in, and honestly, that's all we can do.
His presence only strengthens Steve and Jenna's love story.
Steve and Jenna have been together since late 2018, months after Jenna and Channing announced the end of their almost nine-year marriage. (The Magic Mike star was linked to singer Jessie J around the same time.) Though they kept their romance on the hush for a minute, eventually, these two started sharing more photos of their adventures that made us root for them even more.
Back in February, Steve popped the question (squee!) during Jenna's baby shower to everyone's surprise -- including Jenna's.
We can't wait for more updates!
With us getting more than a glimpse of baby Callum, we can only cross our fingers that means more photos are on the way. (Given Jenna and Channing don't show Everly's face, we don't expect to see close-up photos of her.) This kiddo is all sorts of adorable, and we are so excited for the journey Steve and Jenna are on -- and all that's in store.
Congrats again!
