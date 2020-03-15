Nikki Bella Shows She Can Still Fit Her Old Wrestling Outfit in New Baby Bump Pic

Jim Spellman/Getty Images
It's been such a treat watching Nikki and Brie Bella on their pregnancy journeys. (For those who don't know, the twins are expecting babies ... and are two weeks apart!) Since their pregnancy reveal, the sisterly duo have been sharing updates that give the feels, and it looks like a recent share from Nikki has us heading back to the ring.
Nikki hit up the 'Gram to share a photo of herself 20 weeks pregnant rocking her wrestling outfit.
"What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you’d see this! Atleast I didn’t lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts... oh how life has already changed! ... #20weeks #fearlessbaby," Nikki Bella wrote in her Instagram post.
Classic!
Needless to say, fans are soaking it up.
After all, it's not every day that we see an expectant mom in a two-piece wrestling outfit worn on the WWE -- but we'd expect nothing less from this reality star mama-to-be. Nikki looks happy and healthy, and honestly, that's all that matters most given the craziness of our new reality.
But wait, there's more! Nikki went on to share a TikTok video of her and her baby daddy that's too good to miss.
"Mom and dad flipping that switch," she captioned the video. Clearly, Nikki's fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, does not look as good with long, black hair in Nikki's outfit putting on makeup.
(LOL.)
These two are clearly having a ball as they await the arrival of their son or daughter. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February, Nikki revealed how she found out she's pregnant. "I kept getting these thoughts in my head to take a test. I did not think it would say positive at all," the Total Bellas star mentioned on the show. "And I put the test on his bag and he literally walked in and was like, 'Is this yours?' and I'm like, 'No, I went in and grabbed Brie's pregnancy's test and put it on your suitcase!?'"
Both Nikki and Brie Bella have been showing off their bare baby bumps as of late.
As the world hunkers down and practices the art of social distancing, these twins are soaking up some sun and much needed R&R as they happen to be neighbors. (Yes, really.)
"Best thing about having your sister as your next door neighbor is hibernating together. Catching up on mediation and quality time. Finding calm in the midst of chaos. Sending love and light to my #BellaArmy," Brie wrote in her bikini baby bump post alongside Nikki.
While Nikki and Artem are expecting their first child, Brie and her husband, WWE star Daniel Bryan, are expecting their second who will join their adorable 2-year-old, daughter Birdie.
We cannot wait for more updates -- and the newest season of 'Total Bellas'!
Nikki recently shared this trailer for the upcoming season that's set to premiere on April 2. A lot is in store as we're going to see Nikki and Artem's engagement, Brie and Nikki's baby news, and possibly a gender reveal as Nikki has hinted we need to tune in and find out.
Exciting!
