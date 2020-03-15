Nikki Bella Shows She Can Still Fit Her Old Wrestling Outfit in New Baby Bump Pic

But wait, there's more! Nikki went on to share a TikTok video of her and her baby daddy that's too good to miss.

"Mom and dad flipping that switch," she captioned the video. Clearly, Nikki's fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, does not look as good with long, black hair in Nikki's outfit putting on makeup.

(LOL.)

These two are clearly having a ball as they await the arrival of their son or daughter. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February, Nikki revealed how she found out she's pregnant. "I kept getting these thoughts in my head to take a test. I did not think it would say positive at all," the Total Bellas star mentioned on the show. "And I put the test on his bag and he literally walked in and was like, 'Is this yours?' and I'm like, 'No, I went in and grabbed Brie's pregnancy's test and put it on your suitcase!?'"