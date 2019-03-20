Jessica Simpson Celebrates Birdie Mae's First Birthday With the Most Adorable Photo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Does anyone else feel like they blinked and Jessica Simpson's youngest kiddo is no longer a baby? Basically, that's how we feel right now! Given all the craziness happening in the world, this celebrity mom is providing a refreshing detour as her daughter, Birdie Mae, is celebrating her first birthday.
And, of course, the photo that honors this joyful girl is too precious for words.
-
Jess hit up the 'Gram to share a photo of her little girl, along with a sweet message.
"Happy 1st Birthday my angel Birdie Mae! You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply," the mom of three wrote.
"With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you!"
-
Needless to say, folks are in full swoon mode.
We totally get it!
Birdie is truly one of the most adorable little ones we've seen. In fact, Jessica and hubby Eric Johnson's family -- including daughter Maxwell Drew, 7, and son Ace Knute, 6 -- are a gorgeous bunch.
-
-
It feels like yesterday that Jessica Simpson revealed she gave birth.
"We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. 3.19.19 ...10 Pounds 13 Ounces," Jessica shared in her Instagram birth announcement.
Prior to Birdie's grand debut, Jess did not hold back about the woes of being pregnant. From swollen feet to breaking toilet seats, this celebrity mama was not ashamed to keep it 100% real -- and we love her for it!
-
But we guess we just have not been paying attention.
"Everyone say nighty nite to the sun because tomorrow I’m turning 1," Jess captioned this cute pic of her daughter on the eve of her first birthday.
Seriously, where did the time go?!?
(Insert sob emojis.)
-
-
Happy birthday, Birdie!
Cheers to many many more celebrations, and tons of ice cream and cake! Though many of us are self-isolating right now, we have a feeling Jessica is not holding back when it comes to enjoying Birdie's special day.
We can't wait to see more photos!
