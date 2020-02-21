Tori Roloff's New Photo of Jackson & Baby Lilah Is a Welcome Distraction

"Day 4 of social distancing and mom makes us wear matching outfits for no reason," Tori Roloff captioned her Instagram post. "I hope you're all doing well."

But no matter the chaos, she's trying to stay hopeful and remain intentional.

"I'm thankful for our health and ability to be okay with staying home. I know that's not the case for everyone- and for their sake I pray this all passes quickly!!" she added. "I'm trying really hard to use this time as intentional family time. However with a baby who loves to cry (oh I mean talk) I'm not always the best at keeping it together. Moments like this remind me to keep up my spirits and I'm thankful for a husband that knows when to give me a break (he's currently on a drive with girlsie) and for Jackson who asks me to hold 'baby Lilah Ray' now."