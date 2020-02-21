Tori Roloff's New Photo of Jackson & Baby Lilah Is a Welcome Distraction

We don't have to explain to anyone the times we're in and the concerns we have -- for our families, friends, and the entire world for that matter. Turning on the news and receiving updates about the "c" word can feel maddening (and even triggering). That's one of the reasons why we need a welcome escape, and boy is this Little People, Big World star giving us just that. Tori Roloff shared a photo of Jackson and Lilah together, and it might be the cutest thing we'll see today.
Tori Roloff took to Instagram to share a family update after her fourth day of social distancing.
"Day 4 of social distancing and mom makes us wear matching outfits for no reason," Tori Roloff captioned her Instagram post. "I hope you're all doing well."
But no matter the chaos, she's trying to stay hopeful and remain intentional.
"I'm thankful for our health and ability to be okay with staying home. I know that's not the case for everyone- and for their sake I pray this all passes quickly!!" she added. "I'm trying really hard to use this time as intentional family time. However with a baby who loves to cry (oh I mean talk) I'm not always the best at keeping it together. Moments like this remind me to keep up my spirits and I'm thankful for a husband that knows when to give me a break (he's currently on a drive with girlsie) and for Jackson who asks me to hold 'baby Lilah Ray' now."
And people are here for it.
Anything with Jackson and baby Lilah we get to see is truly a treat. It's been such a joy watching Lilah grow since her Tori and Zach welcomed the sweet girl last November. We cannot believe Lilah is almost 4 months!
Seriously, where the heck did the time go?!
This 'Little People, Big World' star has been sharing a glimpse inside her home amid the pandemic for some time now.
... including Lilah Roloff being a little lazy.
This was definitely the distraction we needed!
Aside from loving baby-related updates (looking at you, Jenna Dewan), it's just nice to escape -- even if it's for a moment in time. Life is pretty ... crazy these days, and while many of us are in full mama bear and homeschool mode, there's nothing wrong with checking out for a little in the name of sanity.
So yeah, we're going to gush over a photo of a precious 2-year-old with his precious 3-1/2-month-old sister.
