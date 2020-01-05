Brie & Nikki Bella Show Off Their Growing Baby Bumps in New Bikini Photos

With all the self-isolating and quarantining that's going on, it's only a matter of time before someone (likely a parent) loses it for a brief second and possibly curses the home he or she is in during the process. If only we had millions and a beautiful home that could allow us to soak in some rays in a hotel-like setting as we practice the art of social distance. Although that is not in the cards for most of us, Brie and Nikki Bella are showing off their baby bumps in photos that are pretty darn cute.
-
Brie hit up Instagram to share snaps of her and Nikki Bella as they soak in some rays in their bikinis.
"Best thing about having your sister as your next door neighbor is hibernating together," she wrote. "Catching up on mediation and quality time. Finding calm in the midst of chaos. Sending love and light to my #BellaArmy."
Wow, next door neighbor, eh?
That's pretty close!
-
Nikki also shared photos from their family day, along with a message about the pandemic.
"In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important. Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately. I have been hibernating for a week or so already..." the expectant mom wrote.
Nikki Bella continued:
"This is a time to sacrifice and help. Let’s all think of our elderly, one of the people I love most in this world is my Nana. The things I have seen on social media I couldn’t even imagine if it was my Nana in that situation. Broke my heart. If you can and it’s safe for you, help our elderly, be thoughtful in the supplies you get, and see if you can do drop offs to them. This time is about hibernating, bonding, sharing and most importantly trying our best to be selfless and peaceful. Sending so much love and light to you all!"
Amen!
-
-
Back in January, Nikki and Brie Bella revealed they're both expecting.
"People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!" Brie joked to People about their double baby news.
Nikki and her fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first child together, whereas Brie and her hubby, WWE star Daniel Bryan, are adding another addition to their family. (The pair have a 2-year-old daughter named Birdie.)
-
These two are pretty much inseparable, and we can't wait to see more updates.
The fact that they're next door neighbors really speaks to Nikki and Brie's special bond. Twins don't have to be super close (heck, siblings, in general, don't), so it's wonderful to see their relationship and how much love they have for each other.
Given these two are only two weeks apart regarding their due dates, we wouldn't be surprised if they gave birth in the same facility -- assuming both babies decide to make their grand debut at the same time.
Share this Story