Brie & Nikki Bella Show Off Their Growing Baby Bumps in New Bikini Photos

"People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!" Brie joked to People about their double baby news.



Nikki and her fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first child together, whereas Brie and her hubby, WWE star Daniel Bryan, are adding another addition to their family. (The pair have a 2-year-old daughter named Birdie.)