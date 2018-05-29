Coco Austin Stirs Controversy for Still Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old Daughter

There are a lot of decisions we have to make as parents. Some are controversial, and others may be exactly what others would expect. Parenting is about finding work for you and your child and made with love; that’s all that should matter.
Unfortunately, it’s not. People love to infuse their judgments into the choices of other moms, and one mama that knows that well is Coco Austin, mommy to 4-year-old Chanel. She’s not new to controversy and having criticism thrown her way, but when it comes to her parenting choices, people still give their unsolicited opinions.
-
-
Coco shared a post to her Instagram account and reading her caption, you can tell she anticipated some push back.
“At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!” she writes in her post. “I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! I’ve been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject."
The mama-of-one says that she plans to write in her baby blog about her breastfeeding journey with Chanel, specifically “about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4-year-old.” Coco has always been open with her fans and followers about breastfeeding. She has never shied away from sharing the good, bad, and everything in between with her followers.
“At this point in nursing, it's just for comfort and believe me, the girl loves meat, so it's not like she isn’t eating real food...😁,” she writes, knowing that this topic will likely be brought up in the comment section. And without disappointment, it was brought up.
-
-
Coco has always been a big supporter of breastfeeding, even when it got tough, but people have such strong feelings.
-
Commenters ran with some common breastfeeding misconceptions and shared their unasked opinions.
-
-
A debate started on if breastfeeding can ward off infections and illness, which is very timely as COVID-19 shuts down more and more communities.
-
This isn’t Coco’s first time getting in the middle of heated discussion and controversy on her Instagram photos.
But, she’s firm in her decisions, and since the moment her daughter was born, and Coco shared snaps of their life on social, people have added their opinions, asked or not. And they’re entitled to feel what they want, but there’s a time and a place. And kindness goes a long way.
Share this Story