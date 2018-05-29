Coco Austin Stirs Controversy for Still Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old Daughter

“At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!” she writes in her post. “I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! I’ve been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject."

The mama-of-one says that she plans to write in her baby blog about her breastfeeding journey with Chanel, specifically “about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4-year-old.” Coco has always been open with her fans and followers about breastfeeding. She has never shied away from sharing the good, bad, and everything in between with her followers.

“At this point in nursing, it's just for comfort and believe me, the girl loves meat, so it's not like she isn’t eating real food...😁,” she writes, knowing that this topic will likely be brought up in the comment section. And without disappointment, it was brought up.