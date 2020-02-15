Pregnant Katy Perry Leaves Australia After the Threat of Coronavirus

On his Instagram Story, Orlando revealed that he was leaving Prague, where he's been filming the show Carnival Row, and that he's planning on self-quarantining for a while just to be extra safe.

"It's farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined," he said, according to Good Morning America. "We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States, because we want to get in before the quarantine. Big love everybody, stay safe out there! Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe."

