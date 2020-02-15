Pregnant Katy Perry Leaves Australia After the Threat of Coronavirus

This future celebrity mom isn't taking any chances -- not that we ever doubted that Katy Perry would become a mama bear in no time. Katy has left Australia in fear of the coronavirus after there was a scare among the people who work at her record label, and honestly, it's probably for the best. It's not like she'd have much fun out there right now if she's worried about getting the virus!
Reportedly, Katy is traveling back to the US after staying inside her hotel in Australia for 24 hours.
According to the Daily Mail, Katy was in "lockdown" at the Park Hyatt in Sydney -- the same hotel Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson stayed in before they were diagnosed with COVID-19 themselves -- and now she's heading home to be with baby daddy Orlando Bloom in the US. Makes sense to us; Katy needs to come home sometime, and with travel restrictions quickly being put into place, sooner is better than later!
Katy also ended up canceling her remaining press events.
Apparently, two employees at Australia's Universal Music office (Katy's label) were exposed to the coronavirus, and this is when her hurry to get home began -- not that we blame her. People who also work in that office have been told to quarantine themselves through the weekend, just in case, and as a result, Katy canceled all her press interviews Thursday to avoid her own potential exposure. Smart!
Meanwhile, Katy's fiancé, Orlando, has already said that he's going to be quarantined himself.
On his Instagram Story, Orlando revealed that he was leaving Prague, where he's been filming the show Carnival Row, and that he's planning on self-quarantining for a while just to be extra safe.
"It's farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined," he said, according to Good Morning America. "We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States, because we want to get in before the quarantine. Big love everybody, stay safe out there! Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe."
The past couple of weeks have been very busy ones for Katy.
Not only did American Idol just premiere, but she also announced her pregnancy by premiering her music video for "Never Worn White" -- and then immediately went to Australia for performances, including one in celebration of International Women's Day. She's been really busy (and probably exhausted, if she's a normal human pregnant lady like most expecting moms) and we have a feeling she's probably glad to be going home.
Here's hoping Orlando and Katy have safe travels home.
And that they're both healthy and didn't manage to pick anything up while they were traveling, either. If they decide to self-quarantine together, at least they'll get to catch up on some quality time, because they've been apart for a bit.
Fingers crossed Katy will give us an update soon. Sending her all kinds of healthy thoughts!
