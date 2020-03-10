We Now Know the Meaning Behind Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee's Son's Name

stevekazee/Instagram
Tanvier Peart
Tanvier Peart
Celebrity Moms

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee
stevekazee/Instagram

Just yesterday, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee broke the news they recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, together. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee is here and looks like a precious bundle of joy ... based on the photo Jenna shared. And now, we know the meaning behind his moniker. Steve Kazee took to Instagram Stories to break down the significance of his son's name.

... and it's definitely all about family.

  • Jenna and Steve welcomed their son on Friday, though the baby announcement came four days later.

    "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ... Welcome to the world you little angel! ... Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," Jenna Dewan wrote in her Instagram reveal.

    Aww! 

    Baby Callum is Steve's first child and Jenna's second. The Flirty Dancing host and producer has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

    • Advertisement

  • And it looks like Papa Kazee is spilling the beans on the meaning behind baby Callum's name.

    Steve Kazee reveals his and Jenna Dewan's baby name meaning
    stevekazee/Instagram Stories

    Though Jenna has been pretty private about her family life in the past, it's great to see some of the veil coming down. Not only did we get a snap of her new addition, but now we get the lowdown on his name.

    Sa-weet!

    Seeing as Jenna gave us a house tour, we're crossing our fingers to see more behind-the-scenes moments with her family.

  • His first name, Callum, is all about being "peaceful."

    Steve Kazee son Callum
    stevekazee/Instagram Stories; stevekazee/Instagram

    What a precious name!

    BabyNameWizard.com notes that Callum, pronounced KA-luhm, is borrowed from the Scottish and is the Gaelic form of Columba from Latin that means "dove." We love the moniker and can't wait to hear about possible nicknames -- like Cal -- Jenna and Steve might use.

  • As for baby Kazee's double middle name, it's a hat tip to his papa and grandma.

    Steve Kazee reveals baby name
    stevekazee/Instagram Stories; stevekazee/Instagram Stories

    Um, how sweet is the meaning behind Rebel?!?! Sadly, Steve's mother, Reba, passed away on Easter Sunday back in 2012. Though she is not physically here anymore, her legacy and spirit will live on, especially because a part of her is now attached to her grandson.

    (We love it.)

  • What a name!

    Jenna Dewan son Callum
    jennadewan/Instagram Stories

    We can only imagine how much love Callum feels (he might not know or recognize it, but it's definitely there) but are so excited for Steve and Jenna. Their romance has been an unexpected fairy tale that has us rooting for their happily ever after and believing in second chances.

    Congrats again!

celebrity baby names celebs

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement