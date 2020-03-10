We Now Know the Meaning Behind Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee's Son's Name

Just yesterday, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee broke the news they recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, together. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee is here and looks like a precious bundle of joy ... based on the photo Jenna shared. And now, we know the meaning behind his moniker. Steve Kazee took to Instagram Stories to break down the significance of his son's name.
... and it's definitely all about family.
-
Jenna and Steve welcomed their son on Friday, though the baby announcement came four days later.
"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ... Welcome to the world you little angel! ... Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," Jenna Dewan wrote in her Instagram reveal.
Aww!
Baby Callum is Steve's first child and Jenna's second. The Flirty Dancing host and producer has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
-
And it looks like Papa Kazee is spilling the beans on the meaning behind baby Callum's name.
-
-
His first name, Callum, is all about being "peaceful."
-
As for baby Kazee's double middle name, it's a hat tip to his papa and grandma.
-
-
What a name!
Share this Story