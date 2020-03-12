20 Celebrities Who Will Become First-Time Moms in 2020

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty



Cameron Spencer/Getty They say that every pregnancy is unique and special in its own way, but there's nothing quite like that first time we feel a kick, cradle a growing belly, or develop strange cravings that make perfect sense to us but absolutely no sense to anyone else. In other words, there's only one first time, and right now, lots of celebs are experiencing the whirlwind emotions of preparing for their first baby -- to the max. It seems like a record number of stars have recently announced not just that they will give birth this year but that they will become first-time moms, and we couldn't be happier for them. Some of these ladies are living a lifelong dream of becoming a mom after suffering through infertility and miscarriages, and those stories touch us to the core. For others, getting pregnant was a cinch, but it makes their joy no less heartwarming.

Whatever the circumstance, whether expected or surprising, we love hearing about these first babies who completely transform the lives of some of our favorite stars and,as the phrase goes, make them grow a double heart. One thing we hate to see: As soon as a celeb starts posting pictures of their baby bumps or share real stories, trolls come out of the woodwork to critique their bodies and their choices, whether it's to exercise all the way through a pregnancy (or not), take sexy pictures, or plan for an alternative birth.

We ain't trying to hear that.

We wish those critics would go away, because all we wanna do is cheer on these moms through all their joys, send good vibes when they're struggling, and check out all their awesome baby gear, beautiful and comfortable maternity wear, and handsome, supportive husbands and partners. And most of all, we want to follow their pregnancy stories through to the beautiful end: the appearance of a hoped-for, already beloved baby.

Here are 20 celebrities who will become first-time moms this year and whose stories we're following like they're happening to us.