20 Celebrities Who Will Become First-Time Moms in 2020

Cameron Spencer/Getty
They say that every pregnancy is unique and special in its own way, but there's nothing quite like that first time we feel a kick, cradle a growing belly, or develop strange cravings that make perfect sense to us but absolutely no sense to anyone else. In other words, there's only one first time, and right now, lots of celebs are experiencing the whirlwind emotions of preparing for their first baby -- to the max.
It seems like a record number of stars have recently announced not just that they will give birth this year but that they will become first-time moms, and we couldn't be happier for them. Some of these ladies are living a lifelong dream of becoming a mom after suffering through infertility and miscarriages, and those stories touch us to the core. For others, getting pregnant was a cinch, but it makes their joy no less heartwarming.
Whatever the circumstance, whether expected or surprising, we love hearing about these first babies who completely transform the lives of some of our favorite stars and,as the phrase goes, make them grow a double heart. One thing we hate to see: As soon as a celeb starts posting pictures of their baby bumps or share real stories, trolls come out of the woodwork to critique their bodies and their choices, whether it's to exercise all the way through a pregnancy (or not), take sexy pictures, or plan for an alternative birth.
We ain't trying to hear that.
We wish those critics would go away, because all we wanna do is cheer on these moms through all their joys, send good vibes when they're struggling, and check out all their awesome baby gear, beautiful and comfortable maternity wear, and handsome, supportive husbands and partners. And most of all, we want to follow their pregnancy stories through to the beautiful end: the appearance of a hoped-for, already beloved baby.
Here are 20 celebrities who will become first-time moms this year and whose stories we're following like they're happening to us.
-
Nikki Bella1
Retired wrestler and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella is so psyched to be a first-time mom -- especially because she claims it was the reason she and John Cena broke up. (He wasn't keen on having kids.) "I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!" she gushed on Instagram. "I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life."
-
Jodie Turner-Smith2
Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith and actor Joshua Jackson kept their relationship -- and eventual marriage -- quiet. But then, Jodie called Joshua her "baby daddy" on Instagram, and we got the good news: They're going to have their first child, a girl, this spring. Jodie is usually very private, but the Brit actress accidentally revealed the baby's gender while on a talk show, when she touched her belly and said, "I think she's bored."
-
-
Rachel Bloom3
Funny lady and star of the dearly departed cult fave Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Bloom revealed that she's pregnant with her first child after receiving an Emmy. And she feels like she's already bonded with the baby. Speaking to reporters at the Emmys press room, she said: "I get to tell my child that she was with me when this happened, which is really [expletive] cool!"
We agree!
-
Katy Perry4
Katy Perry is working and performing through her pregnancy like the boss that she is. (She even announced her pregnancy with a music video!) So we definitely think her struggling with a work-life balance won't be a thing.
But is she ready to mom?
Well, she's had a bit of practice, through her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom's son, Flynn, who she says has "definitely matured" her, especially when sticking to schedules when she and Bloom have to pick up the child from mom Miranda Kerr. "We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just like falling asleep."
Expect more of that!
-
-
Jill Wagner5
Hallmark star Jill Wagner is pregnant with her first child, and she found out while at an appointment with an infertility doctor. "It was shocking, scary and the best feeling in the world all at once!" she told People. She also admitted that she has been on an emotional roller coaster since then.
"I have never really been maternal, but growing a little person inside me is bringing up all kinds of feelings I never thought I could feel," she said. "It’s been a real watershed moment for me in the best possible way."
-
Chloë Sevigny6
Perennial cool chick Chloë Sevigny, who once said the secret to her good skin is not being a mom, is going to be one at age 45. But considering how happy she looks when out and about with her baby bump enveloped in the edgiest maternity clothes ever, it's clear she's super happy about it. The weirdest thing about being pregnant so far, says Chloë, who is expecting with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic? Making some adjustments in the spirits department.
"I like to joke that the hardest part is being around my friends when they’re drunk," she told People. "Normally I like being a little tipsy or something but being out, that’s been the biggest adjustment. Everything else has been good so far."
-
-
Malika Haqq7
After months of keeping the identity of the father a secret, Khloe Kardashian's best friend, Malika Haqq, recently revealed that it is rapper O.T. Genasis -- and that she left it up to him whether or not he wanted to be involved in the baby's life. He did, and though they are no longer an item, they will be parenting together.
"We've loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival" she wrote on Instagram. "My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child... Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents."
-
Taylor Selfridge8
Former Ex on the Beach and Are You the One star Taylor Selfridge is having a baby girl this spring. Though it will be her first child, she's been helping her boyfriend, Cory Wharton of Teen Mom O.G. and Being Cory, co-parent the toddler that he found out about around the same time the couple started dating.
Talk about hitting the ground running.
-
-
Grimes9
Canadian singer Grimes, who is having Tesla founder Elon Musk's baby, has been by far the most brutally honest star when it comes to pregnancy, which she said in a Rolling Stone interview was "a sort of tragedy."
"Even though it’s this great thing, for a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it," she mentioned. "It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of, like, y’know, unprotected sex. I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated. And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment. I do actually just really love my boyfriend. So I was like, 'You know, sure.'"
OK, then. Congratulations!
-
Golnesa Gharachedaghi10
Thank goodness she's safe! Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi revealed that she's pregnant with her first child after going through a previous, traumatic eptopic pregnancy early last year. The second pregnancy (she used a sperm donor) has been healthy so far, and she's due in May. She also revealed that the baby is boy who will be named Elijah.
-
-
Britt Nilsson11
Beloved Bachelor alum Britt Nilsson has not had an easy first pregnancy. Her house burned down, she had food poisoning, and she was traveling in Taiwan when the coronavirus outbreak happened. However, she's staying positive. "We honestly feel so covered, so purposed, so held," she said of her and her hubby Jeremy Byrne's attitude. "We feel abundantly hopeful for our future and our daughter’s future."
Now that's positivity.
-
Felicity Jones12
If Felicity Jones is anything like her Rogue One and Aeronauts characters, she's going to be one kick-butt mom. The Star Wars actress announced back in December that she would be having her first baby, but keeps her private life so private that she doesn't even have social media accounts. She did, however, once share her outlook on babies with Harper's Bazaar.
"Fortunately, I feel like we’re in a new era, where it is empowering rather than limiting to have children," she said. "From what I can see from friends and relatives, women get stronger and more decisive from having children, they don’t waste their time doing things they don't want to."
Amen, sister.
-
-
Hope Solo13
Soccer superstar and two-time Olympian Hope Solo was "hours away from dying" when she miscarried twins in 2018 and had to have a fallopian tube removed. The harrowing experience, however, didn't stop her quest to become a mom, and last year, she went through IVF and got pregnant with two rainbow babies -- a boy and a girl.
"Yes, my husband [former NFL player Jerramy Stevens] and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl," said Solo in an announcement video, referring to the fight for the U.S. women's soccer team to be paid as much as the men's team. "Miniature soccer team on the way."
Gotta love a happy ending.
-
Katie Lee14
Hope Solo is hardly alone when it comes to fertility issues. Katie Lee, cohost of the Food Network's The Kitchen, and her husband tried for years, including undergoing several rounds of IVF, only to be disappointed. The process left her emotionally spent, but thankfully, she announced her pregnancy on February 26. She kept the Instagram caption short: "Eating for two! Baby Biegel on the way!"
-
-
Sabrina Bryan15
Former Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan has a little cheetah on the way, y'all! She recently announced that she's expecting with husband Jordan Lundberg. "We realize becoming parents is a gift that we have been blessed .... we are excited to share our love of our first baby!" she said in the announcement. She is the first of the four Cheetah Girls to become a mom.
Congrats!
-
Karina Smirnoff16
Make no mistake, former Dancing With the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff is ecstatic to become a parent. "I’m super excited to start a new chapter in my life," she told People, whilst keeping the identity of the father under wraps. "I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed."
-
-
Jenna Cooper17
Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jenna Cooper is due to have a little nugget in May, but she's already in full on mommy mode. "Dear Baby, I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible," she wrote to her unborn child. "I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I'll be there supporting you the whole way."
Nice!
-
Danielle Panabaker18
So, will the Flash be the one to rush her to the hospital when the labor pains start? Ha ha -- we're sure she hasn't heard that one yet. (Yeah, right.) The Flash star Danielle Panabaker has a little one brewing, and as it won't be written into her role on the show, she'll be hiding it on screen. IRL, though? She's, well, flashing that baby bump on Instagram, and we're loving it.
-
-
Honorable Mention: Ashley Graham19
One of our favorite celebrity moms ever, model Ashley Graham, had her first baby, a son, in January. And true to form, she has been very very real about the joys and challenges. She's shared photos of the birth, breastfeeding in public, pumping in an Uber, etc. We expected nothing less from the outspoken celeb, who challenges the pressures and expectations placed on new moms on the daily. But of course, she's in love with her little boy.
"I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, “Now we’re family forever”," she recently wrote on Instagram. "I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is."
Love it.
-
Honorable Mention: Cameron Diaz20
Boom. Out of nowhere, Cameron Diaz announced that she and husband Benji Madden have a daughter named Raddix who made her grand debut in early January. No one saw that one coming, but a source told E! News that the couple had wanted a baby for a long time.
"Cameron isn't working. She's devoted to being a full-time mom," the source alleged. "She feels she gave up a lot of time and valuable years working instead of being at home. Now is her time to be a mom and she is cherishing it. She has no plans to work at all."
Good for her.