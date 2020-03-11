20 Roloff Parenting Tips That Actually Make Sense

After following along with the Roloff family for so long while watching Little People, Big World on TLC (and keeping up with the fam on Instagram), it's been so much fun to watch their journeys as parents. Of course, Matt and Amy Roloff raised their kids on national television, which is a unique challenge in and of itself. But now, their children are adults and they're becoming parents, and we've already learned so much from them and everything they've so openly shared with their fans and followers along the way.
These days, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are parents of two kids, Ember and Bode, while Tori and Zach Roloff have two of their own, Jackson and Lilah. And since Tori and Audrey both became moms for the first time, they've been sharing what they've learned from their own experiences -- the good and the bad -- and a lot of it has ended up being good advice that we can all learn from. Even though Amy's kids are adults now, recently, she's shared some advice herself that's pretty helpful, too.
Read on for all of the Roloffs' parenting advice that actually works. It's not easy being a parent, and it usually requires being flexible enough to figure out what works for each individual kid, but hopefully, this advice can be of some help to those who need it.
Prioritize the Children1
After Amy's divorce from Matt, on Instagram, she shared what she learned from their split, and she made sure to mention that she's kept her kids first, because they're struggling with it, too -- even as adults.
"One thing I've learned not only did it impact me going through it but my kids as well -- even as adults," Amy wrote at the time. "I'm glad I've weathered that storm personally much better than I thought I would, I'm happy in this stage of my life. I met and am with someone that is wonderful and most of all my kids are doing well."
Support Other Moms2
During a flight home from California, Tori opened up about feeling like a failure when her daughter, Lilah, cried the whole way home. But she also shared what helped her. Another passenger on the plane gave her a cookie and told her she was doing a good job, and that made all the difference. If only everyone supported each other like that, even strangers. It's hard to be a mom, but a comment like that can turn someone's day around.
-
Let Go of Perfection3
When Audrey was still pregnant with Bode Roloff, Jeremy had to have hernia surgery, and that sent her life into a tailspin -- especially as she was caring for their toddler, Ember, and helping him heal all at the same time. But in a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared that the struggle was real, and sometimes, all we can do is embrace it.
"This past week has looked a lot more like chasing a naked toddler around a messy house, little kid potties in our living room, helping either Jeremy or Ember go to the bathroom, scrubbing carpets and crayon-stained floors, all while wearing the same oatmeal-stained pajamas that I haven’t changed in two days," Audrey wrote.
Celebrate Differences4
Although both of Tori and Zach's children have dwarfism like their dad, Tori admitted that she often forgets that her son, Jackson, is different from other kids, and when she realized he couldn't do the same things other kids could to at the fair, she celebrated his strength instead.
"It was really the first time I was hit in the face with the fact my child is different," she admitted at the time. "I'm so proud of my husband and his outlook on it all and even more proud of my son who brushes things off with ease and I pray they both continue to do this."
Our Kids Should *Not* Be Our Best Friends5
Tori took to Instagram to share her thoughts about how important it is to discipline kids instead of being their friends. (Lilah and Jackson shouldn't expect to be too spoiled by their mama!) Criticism eventually led to her deleting her post, but her point still stands.
"I really think my generation has made it more important to be their kids’ best friend and not help guide and support their kids with boundaries and structure," she wrote. "I know we’re all doing the best we can but disciplining kiddos is essential to becoming a good citizen, not a taboo. Spoil with love."
Respect Children's Choices6
Of course, this isn't a blanket statement. Kiddos might want ice cream for dinner, and as moms, most of us are going to veto that choice. But Amy lets her kids be who they are, even if that means not participating in Little People, Big World with the rest of the fam. Although Audrey and Jeremy have quit the show, Amy's other kids, Molly and Jacob, have opted out of public life almost entirely, and that's something that she definitely respects, ensuring that they can have their privacy.
Things Are Sometimes Out of Our Control7
After welcoming her first child, Ember Roloff, into the world, Audrey was determined to breastfeed. But after suffering from mastitis, she realized that breastfeeding wasn't a choice, like she thought it was, and shared her revelation on Instagram.
"My breastfeeding journey has not been easy," Audrey revealed in her post. "After sharing with you all a little bit about the struggles l have had feeding Ember, l realized that so many of you have gone through, or are currently going through, similar pains, heart aches, and challenges."
All That Matters Is Everyone's Happiness & Health8
Shortly after baby Lilah was born, Tori realized what really mattered to her as a mom, which ended up transforming the way she thought about parenthood and her life.
"I remember whenever I asked my mom what she wanted for Christmas she would tell me: 'there’s nothing you can buy me. I just want my family.' I used to think that was so boring but now I get it," Tori wrote. "All I want is for these three (and @zroloff07 ) to be happy. There’s nothing that brings me joy more than knowing my family is happy and healthy."
Keep Kids & Pets Safe During Playtime9
After dealing with criticism for the way her dog, Murphy, played with Jackson, Tori laid down the law, letting her followers know the importance of keeping kids and dogs safe when they play together -- and that she follows those rules in her own house.
"You have to know your dog, and we know Murphy would never hurt Jackson. Sooo that being said, let them be best buds," Tori wrote to her haters.
Don't Trust a Diaper10
A poop explosion is something that all mothers have to deal with sooner or later. It happens to every kid, so just get used to the idea now. And after sharing a major poop issue that Jackson had in his crib, Tori let her followers know what she learned from the situation... although she did have to learn that lesson the hard way.
"First time parents: never. Ever. Under any circumstances. Put your child to bed in just a diaper. Just don't do it. We all have those days," she said.
Kids Are Always Watching11
Just in case anyone forgets how closely our kids are paying attention to us, let this be a reminder. In a past Instagram Stories reveal, Audrey Roloff shared a photo of Ember pretending to pump breast milk for her baby, just like she's seen her mom do for her little brother, Bode. It's too cute and proof that they want to do everything we do, so we'd better be setting a good example for those little eyes that are always on us.
Moms Need to Go Easy on Ourselves12
After Bode was born, Audrey admitted that her postpartum struggles made her slow down and take the time she needs to rest, and because of that, she was able to be a better mom to both of her kids.
"I know these weeks of forced slow-down are exactly what my body and heart needs. REST. So if you’re in this season of life too, give yourself permission to rest and heal," she wrote. "I'm letting go of the pressure to rush back into working out, my social life, household chores, my pre-pregnancy clothes, or any kind of commitment that conflicts with recovery and rest."
Cherish the Little Moments13
Now that Tori is a mom of two, she knows all about soaking in those moments when her kids are still little, but she was well aware of that fact before Lilah was even born.
"I cherish these moments with every ounce of effort," she wrote in an Instagram post she shared back in October. "Snuggling both my kids closely. I relish in these last few moments with only one child earth side and thank God every moment for his love."
Take Plenty of Photos14
Of course, not all of us are super talented photographers like Tori is, but recently, she made a point about capturing every moment with her kids and how important it is to have those memories to look back on.
"My poor kids... I’m constantly pulling out my camera because I’m so scared to miss a moment... meanwhile my kids are like, 'what now mom?'” she wrote. "I can’t help but want to capture every minute with these two because I know it’s not going to last long. Thanks for putting up with me."
How to Ditch the Pacifier Tip15
Here's a super practical tip, straight from Audrey herself: When she wanted Ember to give up her binky, she had her give it to Baby Margaret from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood so she could use it instead... and it worked! In an Instagram post, Audrey wrote:
"She ran upstairs to get the binky from her crib (she only uses it for sleep) and eagerly gave it to baby Margret and started rocking her. When it was time to go to bed at night she tucked baby Margret in her doll bassinet and gave her the binky and a blanket. Then we read our book, said our prayers, sang our bedtime song and when I tucked Ember in, she looked up at me and said, 'no binky Ember, binky baby Margret. Nigh night baby Margret! Shhh!'"Sounds like that trick works like a charm!
Read, Read, Read16
If there's one thing we know about Audrey and Jeremy, it's that they're constantly reading to their kids, and it's a great habit to get into. Not only does it help them wind down at bedtime, but it also helps them develop those language skills to help their little brains ... and it's a pretty sweet way to spend some quality time, too. Now that baby Bode is here, they've been including him in bedtime reading, too.
Every Kid Is Their Own Person17
Tori shared this pearl of wisdom that she learned from a parenting conference:
"A very wise woman by the name of @julielylescarr said 'you’re raising an original!' No one has parented your child before and you have been given a unique assignment. God hasn’t asked us to raise perfect children; he’s asked us to raise purposed children. @jeffersonbethke says we need our children to be on our team. We need them to know they’re an important part of our family and our team."
Mom-Shaming Is Never Okay18
After getting some particularly vicious comments on social media, Tori took a stand against mom-shaming, letting her followers know that it's not okay to shut down other moms for doing what they think is right -- and skipping out on the shaming really would make everyone's lives a lot easier.
"When moms and sisters and friends and whoever start shaming each other for what they do with their kids that’s where I draw my line," she said. "We’re all doing the best we can and that’s all we can do. I love my son and my family unbearably and I do what I think is best for them. So please-be kind to each other. There are people behind your screens and you never know what a person is walking through."
Go Slow19
Daniel Tiger to the rescue once again! Last year, Audrey shared a lesson she learned from the tiger that applied to motherhood, her daughter, and life in general, writing on Instagram:
"In a world the glorifies busy, praises the hustle, and pressures us into the fast-pace life, As Daniel Tiger says, 'Sometimes it’s good to go slow.' Total mom reference. But when I heard that song for the first time it hit me hard. I need the reminder more than Ember. I think I need to write that on top of every door post in our house. So in case you need to reminder to, sometimes it’s good to go slow."
Quality Time With Each Kiddo Is Important20
When Tori took Jackson to Disney On Ice last summer, she shared the importance of spending one-on-one quality time with her kids, even though she did admit she was wishing Zach could be there, too.
"I miss my other half but I do love spending so much quality time with my son," she wrote. "Especially if that means dragging him to a Disney show with me. I am pretty sure he loved it though."