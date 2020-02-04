Ashley Graham's Intimate Home Birth Photo Shows the Power of a Mother's Roar

It's been about two months since Ashley Graham became a celebrity mom and welcomed her first child, Isaac, into the world. And now, she's sharing an intimate peek into that day with her fans. In a recent Instagram post, Ashley shared a powerful photo from her home birth that shows her emotions the day Isaac was born.
... And wow, we're totally impressed!
Ashley and husband Justin Ervin announced Isaac's arrival in January.
At the time, they held back on the details (those early days with a newborn are so precious, so we can't blame them for wanting their privacy), but in the weeks since Isaac's birth, Ashley has been more and more open about what that experience was like for her -- and what motherhood has been like for her. The new mom has even been opening up about the parts that a lot of women usually choose not to talk about.
Ashley Graham keeps it real.
In honor of International Women's Day, Ashley shared this photo from her home birth.
Whoa -- talk about the power of a woman!
"This is the face of my greatest strength," Ashley wrote. "The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved. On this International Women’s Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness. Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s strengths today."
Fans are loving Ashley's photo.
So many people are commenting on the pic, sharing how well they feel this truly captures a woman's strength. After all, childbirth is not for the faint of heart. As Ashley's photo shows, it's an experience unlike any other. But despite what she had to go through to bring her baby boy into the world, we know that it's all worth it. We've seen how much Ashley and Justin love their little guy!
We can always count on Ashley to share her reality, as it really is.
Case in point: Ashley's diaper blowout photo, which definitely got some criticism when she shared it last week. But babies don't typically work on their mom's schedule; sometimes, a diaper blowout comes at the least convenient time, and we've just gotta make it work.
Ashley's also been an open book about so many other things, like breastfeeding in public, and we've loved following along with her journey.
As far as we can tell, this mama is killing it so far.
And now, we know that's been true since the day she gave birth, because wow. We're going to be thinking about that photo for a long time. Isaac is lucky to have a mom who's strong like Ashley, and we can't wait to see her continue to thrive as he gets bigger. With a baby, the challenges never stop coming, but there's no doubt in our minds that she's up to the task.
