Pregnant Katy Perry Faces Criticism for Admitting She Wants a Girl

Just in case anyone missed the exciting celebrity pregnancy news last week, it's official: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together! But now that the singer and American Idol judge is starting to open up more about her pregnancy, the backlash is beginning to set in. Katy admitted she wanted a girl, and people are already lining up to criticize her for it.
Oh, boy ...
(Welp, no boy in this case.)
Katy revealed her baby bump for the first time in her 'Never Worn White' music video.
Knowing Katy, we can't say we're surprised at all that she shared such exciting news in such a big way, and she seems really excited to become a mom for the first time this summer. She hasn't shared too many details (or an exact due date) just yet, but she seems psyched to start a family with longtime boyfriend Orlando, who became her fiancé last year.
Then, during a performance on Sunday, Katy shared that she's hoping her baby-to-be is a girl.
When Katy Perry took the stage at the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia, she said to the crowd, "I hope it's a girl."
Unfortunately, there's not much more context to it than that, but there we have it: Katy's hoping she'll have a daughter when she meets her baby for the first time later this year. We wouldn't be surprised if Orlando felt this way too, because he already has a son, Flynn, 9, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.
People came out in full force to tell her she's wrong for stating her preference.
These commenters were bent on reminding everyone that the most important thing here is a healthy baby, whether it's a boy or a girl -- and obviously, that is what's most important. And the person who pointed out that Katy's future son could see this and feel disappointed in the future is valid; it might be hurtful to find out that his mom wished he had been her daughter instead.
But is it that serious? Others didn't agree.
Others, however, came to Katy's defense.
We're going to have to side with what these people are saying about Katy already knowing that her baby is a girl. Given how pregnant she seems to be -- and that she's at least a good bit into her second trimester -- it would make sense if Katy already knew what she's having.
... and maybe this is her way of dropping a hint to her fans.
If not, it's also natural to have a preference one way or another, but we have a feeling Katy would love her baby either way.
Time will tell if Katy's having a boy or a girl.
Ultimately, we know as soon as she meets that baby and joins the celebrity mom club, she'll love the little one for whoever they are, no matter what sex they happen to be. In the meantime, we're looking forward to more updates from Katy on her pregnancy. We can't believe how long she's managed to keep it a secret, but now, we're definitely going to need all the details we can get.
