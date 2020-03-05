Pregnant Katy Perry Faces Criticism for Admitting She Wants a Girl



Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Just in case anyone missed the exciting celebrity pregnancy news last week, it's official: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together! But now that the singer and American Idol judge is starting to open up more about her pregnancy, the backlash is beginning to set in. Katy admitted she wanted a girl, and people are already lining up to criticize her for it.

Oh, boy ...

(Welp, no boy in this case.)