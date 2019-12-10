Tori Roloff Opens Up About Her Post-Baby Body Since Giving Birth to Lilah

When it comes to the realities of motherhood, Tori Roloff never holds back, and now, the Little People Big World star is opening up about life a few months after giving birth to her daughter. In a new Instagram Story post, Tori shared that she's working out again to get her body back, and we're cheering her on for sure. It's not easy getting back into that particular saddle.
Tori took to IG Stories in full workout gear, letting everyone know what she's been up to.
This isn't the first time Tori's opened up about her postpartum experience.
Back in December, Tori admitted she was struggling to love her body after giving birth to Lilah Roloff, especially with the added complications that come with recovering from a C-section.
She wrote:
"I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body. It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard."
She's not in this alone, either. Sister-in-law Audrey has been talking about the same thing.
Since welcoming her son, Bode Roloff, in January, Audrey has also been sharing her postpartum journey, too, even though it's not all rainbows and baby cuddles.
"We are so excited to share birth stories and document our whole pregnancies but then postpartum hits and nothing," she wrote at the time. "I wish someone would have better prepared me the first time around or been more honest about all the after-birth pains. So here I am showing up with my 1 week postpartum belly exposed and telling you my body hurts."
We love that they're both keeping it real!
As far as we can tell, both mamas are doing a great job.
Recovering from birth is no joke -- and neither are those newborn months and figuring out life with a new postpartum body. We're glad that Tori's opening up about what she's doing after having her second kiddo, and it's good to see that she seems to be working at her own speed. There's no rush to get that pre-baby body back... no matter how much social media might make us feel like there is.
We're definitely rooting for Tori.
We hope she'll continue to be candid and share her journey with us on Instagram, and in the meantime, we'll take all the photos of her adorable kids as we can get. The transition from one child to two can be a big one, but so far, it seems like Tori is handling it all in stride, and we know that Lilah and Jackson are both so lucky to have her as their mom.
She's got this!
