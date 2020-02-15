Katy Perry Reveals She's Expecting Her First Child With Orlando Bloom



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Looks like we can add another celebrity couple to the growing list of stars expecting babies in 2020. And judging by the genes of this good-looking duo, something tells us LO is going to be a stunner. A big congrats is in order, as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

We must say, the reveal was extremely stunning!