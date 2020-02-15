Katy Perry Reveals She's Expecting Her First Child With Orlando Bloom

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Looks like we can add another celebrity couple to the growing list of stars expecting babies in 2020. And judging by the genes of this good-looking duo, something tells us LO is going to be a stunner. A big congrats is in order, as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.
We must say, the reveal was extremely stunning!
Katy revealed the baby news in her music video 'Never Worn White' that premiered on Wednesday evening.
Any Katy Perry fan will tell ya that KatyCats have been waiting for this music video to drop. The star has been doing a great job of stirring up anticipation online, so many seemed curious about what was in store. And given her big news, we'd have to say it was definitely worth the wait.
At the end of the video, the mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump to practically everyone's surprise.
And it's safe to say people are excited.
Based on these comments, folks are super stoked Katy and Orlando are expecting a little one. They both were involved in pretty public relationships (Katy with ex-husband Russell Brand and Orlando with ex-wife Miranda Kerr) and thus, public breakups that make their (hopefully) happily ever after all the more enjoyable.
The couple -- who've been linked since 2016, took a break, and revealed their engagement last February -- are going to have their hands full getting ready for their baby and their wedding. Their little one will join Orlando's cute 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex.
Katy Perry took to Instagram Live after the premiere of her music video to talk about becoming a mom.
"There's a lot that will be happening this summer," Katy Perry revealed about her pregnancy, E! News reported. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."
She continued:
"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."
Congrats again!
