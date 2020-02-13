Ashley Graham Comes Under Fire for Changing Baby's Diaper in the Middle of a Store

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
When it rains, it really pours, and the internet is not letting up on this new mom. Ashley Graham pretty much lives an unapologetic life and clearly does not care who has any issues with it. She's been criticized for sharing mommy moments since the birth of her son, and one of the latest she shared is no exception. Ashley is being called out for changing her infant in the middle of a store instead of going into a bathroom or back to her car.
Ashley recently hit up the 'Gram to share a moment moms know all too well.
"[Expletive] just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight!" Ashley wrote in her Instagram post. "Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!"
Oof, a diaper blowout.
Definitely do not miss those!
Welp, some mamas said "relatable" as they chuckled at the photo of Ashley cleaning her son's baby booty in the middle of a store.
Heaven knows it's not uncommon for a baby to decide to let one go without notice, let alone, have a number two experience that requires a hazmat suit, prayers, and a lot of diaper wipes. Any new mom who find herself in a similar situation, please know you are not alone.
It happens, and if it hasn't yet, just wait.
Others, however, do not feel the photo -- or changing a baby in the middle of the store -- is appropriate and are calling Ashley "classless."
Even though there was support for Ashley sharing a real mom moment, there was just as much backlash for having the audacity to post a photo like this. For starters, many feel it's inappropriate for Ashley to decide a store aisle was a good place to change her son -- instead of a bathroom or her car. Others feel the new mom needs to stop sharing such photos of her son for the sake of likes online as a child's privacy is important.
This isn't the first time Ashley has come under fire for posting about her motherhood journey.
If y'all thought people are mad at Ashley for changing a dirty diaper in the store, think again. Back in February, the model mama caught heat for daring to breastfeed her baby son in public. Folks were super mad with this photo, calling Ashley's decision unnecessary, among other things.
... and it likely won't be her last.
Like we said, Ashley does not care what people think about her or her decisions. She is super happy to be a mom since she and hubby Justin Ervin welcomed their son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on January 18.
And judging by Ashley's decision to respond to positive comments only on her photo, she likely saw the criticism and was like "whatever."
