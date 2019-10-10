Jenna Dewan Welcomes Her First Child With Steve Kazee

We're sending tons of love and well-wishes to one of our favorite celebrity moms who just gained a new addition to her family. Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee just welcomed their first child together who joins the Flirty Dancing host's 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, with her ex, Channing Tatum. And he's adorable!
It looks like Callum Michael Rebel Kazee arrived on Friday. And yes, he is just as cute as can be!"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ... Welcome to the world you little angel! ... Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20" Jenna Dewan gushed in her Instagram reveal of her new bundle of joy.
Jenna and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, first revealed in September that they were expecting.
"We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!" the couple told People Magazine about having a baby together.
Jenna and Steve were first linked together back in 2018 shortly after she filed for divorce from Channing after eight years of mariage. They've pretty much been inseparable ever since, sharing updates about their life together -- including a look at their new home that is pretty swank if we do say so.
Their journey to bringing life into this world has been beautiful to say the least.
We are still gushing over Jenna's maternity photos she shared on Instagram. They are simply breathtaking and really capture how excited she is to grow her family -- and how in love she and Steve are.
"My whole [heart] ... I love you. Thank you for being in my life. Thank you for letting me be in your daughter's life," Steve Kazee wrote in his heartwarming Instagram post to Jenna. "Thank you for bringing this new little life into the world. Thank you for loving me like you have. You have healed me with your heart."
And who knows -- they might have another adventure in the near future.
"This time around, people are asking me, 'Are you done?' Every time I go to say, 'I'm done,' I can't say it, so it's very interesting to me," Jenna Dewan revealed to Us Weekly about the possibility of expanding her family. "I'm going, 'Am I going to have another kid?' I don't know, I'll leave it up to the universe."
Congrats to this family!
