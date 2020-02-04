Ashley Graham Documents Trying To Pump Breast Milk in an Uber

We knew that once Ashley Graham joined the celebrity mom club, she would always keep it real, and so far, she's definitely not letting us down! In a new Instagram post, Ashley documented her pumping experience in an Uber, because let's face it: Part of becoming a mom is learning how to multitask. Gotta grab any kind of downtime when we can get it -- even if it's during our commute!
In the video, Ashley's casually pumping in the backseat (and looking pretty casual about it).
"Use to answer emails on my Uber rides, now I pump before my breasts explode," Ashley wrote.
Originally, Ashley had posted this video on her Instagram story, saying that it was "very uncomfortable," which makes sense. Essentially, she was pumping in the back of a stranger's car, which has gotta be weird, no matter how friendly the stranger is. And at the time, she'd noted that it was her first time pumping in an Uber, so yeah, "uncomfortable" is a good word for it.
This isn't the first time Ashley's posted about breastfeeding.
Earlier this month, Ashley Graham shared a photo of herself breastfeeding and drinking coffee at the same time while she was at a cafe. Of course, Ashley got flack from the trolls about breastfeeding in public without a cover, but practically no one on earth is immune to that kind of criticism. As far as we're concerned, Ashley looked super classy, having coffee and feeding her baby breakfast all at the same time!
There's also this photo from earlier this week, where she shared her multitasking skills at work once again.
Sitting in bed, feeling her son, and getting things done on her phone. More than one mama has been there for sure! And whether she's just scrolling through Instagram and checking in on her friends or answering work emails, it looks like Ashley's being pretty productive.
We've gotta give this lady props. It can be a challenge to make breastfeeding work (and the whole raising a newborn thing isn't exactly a walk in the park, either) but so far, she's killing it.
It's been a little over a month since Ashley's son made his grand entrance.
On January 18, Ashley and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their baby, Isaac, and after how excited Ashley was about his arrival, it appears motherhood is living up to all of her expectations so far.
"I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, 'Now we’re family forever.' I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is," she wrote.
We've truly loved all of Ashley's updates so far.
We can't wait to see even more from her as she continues raising Isaac, and we really hope she doesn't hold back when it comes to sharing all the parts of being a mom, not just the pretty ones -- although given that it's Ashley we're talking about, we already know she will somehow manage to make them all look pretty.
Next time anyone's wondering if it's OK to pump in an Uber, just remember this lady. If Ashley can do it, so can we!
