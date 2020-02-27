10 Celebrities Who Proudly Support Their Transgender Kids



gabunion/Instagram While not all LGBTQ kids are lucky enough to be born into families who will support them unconditionally, there are actually a number of celebrity parents out there who are raising transgender kids -- and who have also been vocal about how much they love and support them, no matter what. Of course, there's Cher, who's always been vocal about her love for her trans son, Chaz Bono. And most recently, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have shared that their daughter, Zaya, is trans. Fortunately, they've gotten a lot of support from their fans and fellow celebs ... and they definitely aren't the only ones.

In fact, there are many celebrities with LGBTQ kids, and while some of them are certainly more outspoken about fighting for the rights and acceptance of their kids than others, they definitely exist. As harsh as the world can be to anyone who seems different from everyone else, it's definitely a positive thing to see that not everyone is like that -- and these parents are embracing everything about who their kids truly are.

Read on for celebrities who are raising (or have raised) transgender children. It seems that regardless of how they identify, these moms and dads are willing to be there for their kids no matter what, and they're not shy about sharing how proud they are of them, either. These kids and parents are so lucky to have each other.