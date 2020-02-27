10 Celebrities Who Proudly Support Their Transgender Kids

While not all LGBTQ kids are lucky enough to be born into families who will support them unconditionally, there are actually a number of celebrity parents out there who are raising transgender kids -- and who have also been vocal about how much they love and support them, no matter what. Of course, there's Cher, who's always been vocal about her love for her trans son, Chaz Bono. And most recently, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have shared that their daughter, Zaya, is trans. Fortunately, they've gotten a lot of support from their fans and fellow celebs ... and they definitely aren't the only ones.
In fact, there are many celebrities with LGBTQ kids, and while some of them are certainly more outspoken about fighting for the rights and acceptance of their kids than others, they definitely exist. As harsh as the world can be to anyone who seems different from everyone else, it's definitely a positive thing to see that not everyone is like that -- and these parents are embracing everything about who their kids truly are.
Read on for celebrities who are raising (or have raised) transgender children. It seems that regardless of how they identify, these moms and dads are willing to be there for their kids no matter what, and they're not shy about sharing how proud they are of them, either. These kids and parents are so lucky to have each other.
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union1
Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, recently came out as trans, and asked her dad and stepmom (Gabrielle Union) to help spread her message for her. The former NBA star first shared the news during an appearance on The Ellen Show, sharing his support for Zaya and how proud he was to have a child who is part of the LGBTQ community. At the time, he said that he was taking the part he played in her life very seriously.
Dwyane Speaks Out2
Dwyane has publicly spoken about his love and support for Zaya on several occasions, including on Good Morning America while talking to Robin Roberts. He said:
"We know there's other families out there dealing with their kid finding themselves and learning who they are. I'm not going to sit here and act like we have all the answers. I'm not going to sit here and act like before our child came home and sat us down, that we weren't ignorant parents when it comes to the world. When I say we're learning from our 12-year-old, we're literally learning from our child."
Introducing Zaya3
After Zaya came out, Gabrielle took to Instagram to share a video from Zaya where she talked about what she would say to other trans kids going through something similar as she rode on a golf cart with her dad.
"She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her," Gabrielle Union wrote in her caption. "It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."
Cynthia Nixon4
In honor of Trans Day of Action in 2018, Nixon took to Instagram to share a photo of her son, revealing that he is transgender -- and that she is proud of him for who he is (and the fact that he had recently graduated from college).
"I'm so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month. I salute him and everyone else marking today's #TransDayOfAction," the Sex and the City alum wrote at the time.
Supporting Seph5
Since then, Cynthia Nixon has been outspoken about her love for her son, and in 2019, she said in an interview with Us Weekly that it had been a "non-issue" to let him be who he really is.
"I'm very proud of him. It’s one of those things. I felt really weird using the other pronoun in public, but people didn’t know it yet," she shared. "He was good with it, and it was really nice, actually, when we announced it. There was some general, you know, voicings of support but generally it was not a big deal… I was kind of shocked at what a non-event it was, which is just how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time."
Charlize Theron6
In 2019, Charlize revealed that one of her children had come out to her as trans when she was just three years old, and Charlize did not hesitate to believe her when she said that she was born as the wrong gender. Although for the most part, Charlize has made an effort to raise her children as privately as possible -- which means keeping them off of social media as much as she can -- she hasn't been shy about her support for them living their truth.
Charlize Speaks Out7
While talking to The Daily Mail, Charlize said that her main goal is protecting both of her daughters.
"I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive," she said of August and Jackson. ''They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide. My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.''
Ally Sheedy8
This Breakfast Club star also happens to be the proud mom of a trans son, Beckett Lansbury, with ex-husband David Lansbury. These days, Beckett is 25 years old, and Ally has been a huge activist for LGBTQ rights and has never held back when it comes to talking about what her son means to her and fighting for his rights -- as well as the rights of everyone else in the gay community.
Ally's Love for Beckett9
During an appearance on the Boom! Lawyered podcast in 2017, Ally shared how she felt when Beckett first came out to her, as well as how important it is to her to support him.
"He had been identifying as gender queer and gender fluid and now he was saying he really feels that he identifies with being male and that the hormones were going to help him on his journey. I just got, I didn't have a judgment call on Beck himself, I was just afraid. I was really afraid of the whole [transition] process," she said. "I just love Beck, so I wanted to support -- I've always wanted to support Beck on whatever the particular journey is."
Annette Bening & Warren Beatty10
Though Annette and Warren's son, Stephen Ira, is now 27, he was only 14 when he first came out as transgender to his parents, and they have both been supportive of him every step of the way. Stephen grew up to be a writer, and he is very vocal on social media about trans rights and the rights of the LGBTQ community, frequently sharing his poems that often focus on those topics.
Annette Shares Her Support11
In an interview with AARP Magazine in 2019, Annette shared how proud she is of Stephen and the way he's handled the experience of coming out, which can obviously be very difficult. "He's managed something that's very challenging with great style and great intelligence. He's an articulate, thoughtful person, and I'm very, very proud of him," the actress said at the time.
Drea Kelly12
One of the children that R. Kelly and Hollywood Exes star Drea Kelly share came out as trans at just 13, sharing his story with his followers on Instagram, stating very plainly that he is a boy. "I hated dresses, I liked girls, I didn’t want breasts, I didn’t want a taco area, I didn’t want long hair, I am a boy," Jaah Kelly explained at the time in a post that has since been deleted.
Supporting Jaah13
Not long after Jaah came out, Drea spoke to Vh1 about her love for her son, and how truly impressed she was by his courage when he came out. She said:
"All I can say about Jay is he makes it so easy to be a proud mom. For parents, we need to realize, [our kids] have their own journey. Parents get it wrong when they don’t support their children. They have to go out and fight every day and face this world. The first battle should not be at home. I think that a lot of children in the LGBT community don’t succeed because the one thing they need the most is foundation. I just tell Jay all the time, baby you won the war. You’re gonna have a lot of battles but you won the war. Mama accepts and loves you for who you are. Your family does."
Cindy Barshop14
In 2019, former Real Housewives of New York City star Cindy Barshop revealed in an interview with People that one of her nine year old twins, Jesse, is transgender, sharing how important it was to create an open environment for him to be himself.
"When a child feels comfortable and open, identity issues are able to be discussed in the family environment," she said at the time. "I believe living in creating an open and positive home so they are able to express themselves."
Defending Jesse15
After Mario Lopez controversially commented that parents should wait until children were older to breach the topic of being trans, Cindy talked to People again to emphasize the support she has for Jesse.
"Trans children, they know their identity. It's not about sexuality and that is the most important thing. Because people are like, 'Well, how do they know?' It’s an identity change, not a sexuality," she said. "So that’s the one clarification I want to make. And you have to be open with your children."
Sade16
Back in 2016, Sade's son, Izaak, came out as trans for the first time in an Instagram post, sharing with his followers on his then-private account that he would be transitioning and beginning hormone therapy. According to Teen Vogue, Izaak wrote, "Today is the first day of the rest of my life," in his post on April 10, and he seemed to feel very secure in his decision.
In the summer of 2019, Izaak underwent surgery, taking the next step in his transition.
Thanking His Mom17
Though Sade has not commented publicly on Izaak's transition, he did share a post featuring a photo of his mother thanking her for her support in September 2019 after his surgery.
"Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma," he wrote. "Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am. Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens."
(Honorable Mention) Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt18
Although they're now divorced, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. We still don't know if Shiloh officially identifies as trans or not quite yet, but going back as far as 2010, Angelina has said that Shiloh "wants to be a boy" and preferred dressing in clothes that weren't feminine -- although at the time she just attributed it to their style, which she called "Montenegro." Brad has also said that Shiloh prefers to be called John.