Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump in Form-Fitting Gown

It's been such a treat to watch Nikki Bella's journey to becoming a mom. We've watched her yearn to be a mom one day, and now, we get to see her dream become a reality in a really stylish way. Recently, Nikki shared a look at her growing baby bump in a form-fitting black gown. And when we say fans of the Total Bellas star are in awe, do believe us.
-
Nikki took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her baby bump.
She kept the caption simple with a heart emoji that's pretty much all that's needed. Nikki's image is breathtaking -- and so is the interior design of what we assume to be her home. (Seriously, it looks ah-mayzing!) Nikki has such good taste, both in clothes and home decor, and we are here for all of it!
-
And it didn't take long for fans to sound off about the mom-to-be.
As you can see, folks are in love with Nikki's photos. She really does look amazing and is clearly glowing in this new chapter of her life.
Back in January, Nikki and her sister, Brie Bella, revealed they're both expecting -- and are less than two weeks a part! This will be the first child for Nikki and her Dancing With the Stars fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, Brie and her WWE hubby, Daniel Bryan, however, are expecting their second child who will join their adorable 2-year-old daughter, Birdie.
-
-
Nikki has been taking fans on her journey to becoming a mom.
From sharing a sonogram of her baby on the way to photos of her bare baby bump, this reality star mama-to-be is definitely keeping fans in the loop.
We are definitely in for a ride (and a real treat) as Nikki is pretty transparent about life. We've seen her go through ups and downs -- like calling off a wedding during a very public breakup with John Cena -- and admire how she's able to handle it all with grace.
-
And pretty much shares everything, including what some might consider to be TMI.
We still cannot forget Nikki revealed she conceived at her sister's house. "... I love it because it happened at Brie and Bryan’s house, but whatever. It was while we were staying with you guys," she revealed on her and Brie's Bellas Podcast.
"Should we just have our babies at my house, too?" Brie later joked.
These two (LOL).
-
-
We can't wait for more!
Like we said, we're here for it and have a feeling there will be more oversharing, more bump photos, and more adorable moments along the way. Plus, we get to see Nikki's pregnancy play out on Total Bellas as cameras caught the feels and have been documenting her journey for all to see.
Share this Story