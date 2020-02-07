Baby Bode Is the Spitting Image of Jeremy Roloff in Audrey's Adorable New Pics

It's been such a joy watching baby Bode Roloff come into his own. (Yes, we know it's only been a month and change, but you get the idea.) He is such a sweet pea and has the cutest facial features! Speaking of his face, Bode has been favoring his papa, Jeremy Roloff, these days, and Audrey's latest pics of their new addition proves just that.
Audrey took to Instagram to share new photos of Bode -- and a video as a bonus.
"Little buddy is tryin so hard to talk lately but instead he just smiles every time we 'coo' at him and it’s the most precious thing ... (swipe right for the evidence)," Audrey Roloff shared in her precious Instagram post.
On January 8, Audrey and Jeremy welcomed baby Bode to the world. Since then, the newest Roloff has been giving us major bouts of baby fever as he's way too adorable.
And it's safe to say a number of fans of this family strongly feel Bode is the spitting image of his dad.
Sorry, Audrey, but Bode definitely favors Jeremy more in these pics. He's basically his mini-me already! Jeremy Roloff's genes are quite strong, as their 2-year-old daughter, Ember Roloff, also favors her papa in the looks department.
But wait, there's more! Audrey shared a swoon-worthy video on Instagram Stories of Bode smiling for the camera.
Audrey has been reflecting on life with Bode with the sweetest updates.
"I can't believe how sweet, calm, and cuddly he is," the former Little People, Big World star revealed in a one-month update about Bode.
"'Mr. dude man' as Ember and Jer call him, loves to be held. He smiles when we 'coo' at him and Ember asks me, 'You an owl mama?' The cute newborn outfits already don't fit him. We think he might have a twinge more red in his hair then Ember did, and it definitely looks like it’s gonna be curly ... but time will tell."
We can't wait to see more!
Both Jeremy and Audrey have been sharing photos of Bode, and we have a feeling that is not going to stop anytime soon. We cannot wait to see all of the adventures this little one is going to have with his family -- including his big sister, Ember.
It's going to be so precious!
