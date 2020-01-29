Brie & Nikki Bella Show Off Their Growing Baby Bumps as They Celebrate a Major Milestone

Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
With so many celebrities expecting babies in 2020, our eyes are on this twinning duo. For those who don't know, Nikki and Brie Bella are expecting babies ... at the same time. (They're due less than two weeks apart). It was beyond random to hear the Total Bellas stars are both pregnant, but we've been soaking in all of their updates -- including this one that's quite the accomplishment. Brie and Nikki Bella are being inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame, and their recent appearance to commemorate the news has all eyes on their growing baby bumps.
The Bella twins took to social media to share the news they're a part of the WWE's 2020 Hall of Fame class.
"Words can't describe the feeling of being inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame. Sooo incredibly grateful!!" Brie Bella wrote in her Instagram post. "Our journey started with baby steps and leaps of faith. I’ve been lucky enough to be surrounded by powerful women who have paved the road and showed how to keep the path going. Breaking barriers only happens through the support of all of you, our Bella Army. It brings tears to my eyes to be considered for this honor."
They showed off their baby bumps during a recent television appearance.
Brie and Nikki Bella made a stop on WWE's SmackDown series to gab about their induction into the Hall of Fame. Aside from celebrating such an amazing honor, we're in awe of how much these two are glowing as moms-to-be.
Nikki took to Instagram Stories to share a behind the scenes look at the celebration, along with a look at her bump.
As a bonus, we even got to see another look at her baby belly that, apparently, got bigger in the span of a day.
We're so excited for these two!
We cannot wait to see how their pregnancy adventure unfolds. Anyone who watches Total Divas or Total Bellas knows good and well how different Nikki and Brie are. Nikki will likely indulge in the latest, greatest, and stylish baby accessories -- while Brie will go with something more subtle and eco-friendly.
This is going to be fun.
