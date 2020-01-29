Brie & Nikki Bella Show Off Their Growing Baby Bumps as They Celebrate a Major Milestone

Nikki took to Instagram Stories to share a behind the scenes look at the celebration, along with a look at her bump.

Nikki and her fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first child together, while Brie and hubby Daniel Bryan's child on the way will join their 2-year-old daughter Birdie.

Their joint baby news has been quite the surprise as no one -- including them -- thought the Bella twins would be expecting at the same time. "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told People about their baby news. "People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!"