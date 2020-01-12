Shawn Johnson Reveals Fight to End Mom-Shaming After Formula Backlash

Earlier this week, Shawn shared that she felt shamed by a lactation consultant while she was trying to figure out how to breastfeed her daughter.

She said that she was having trouble getting Drew to latch, and when she called in the experts for advice, they shamed her for using formula, saying that she had "ruined" her baby's life.

"I had a really bad experience with a lactation consultant and I all but kicked her out of my house because she basically said that I had ruined my child’s life because I gave her a bottle and formula," Shawn explained in an interview with People. “I was like, ‘You know what? I can't listen to this anymore.'"