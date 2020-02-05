Nikki Bella's Pics of Her Bare Baby Bump Have Fans Excited About Her Pregnancy

And they'll be in good company as Brie and hubby Brian are expecting their second child.

"Brie and Bryan were trying for baby number two for eight months, and literally had fun one night and Brie got pregnant," Nikki said. "Like when Brie came to me and told me she was pregnant I was like, no way!" adding that she didn't know that she was pregnant and "found out a few days later."



But not only are Brie and Nikki pregnant at the same time, but it looks like they got pregnant at the same place, too.

"By the way, I love it because it happened at Brie and Bryan’s house, but whatever. It was while we were staying with you guys," Nikki revealed on their Bellas Podcast about where the magic of conception happened.



"Should we have our babies at my house too?" Brie later joked.