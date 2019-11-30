Jessica Simpson & Birdie Mae Shine in Breathtaking Black & White Photo

As if Jessica Simpson and her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson, weren't already the cutest pair, here's a brand new photo of the two of them together to prove it. This week, Jessica shared a new pic of her and Birdie in honor of her turning 11 months old, and we can't get over how stunning it is.
We also can't get over the fact that Birdie is almost 1 year old. Time really flies!
Ready for this gorgeous mother-daughter duo? Here's the photo In question:
Everything about this pic is totally flawless. Jessica Simpson is sporting a total power pose, and Birdie is just smiling away for the camera. And the fact that it's in black and white really adds a little something extra, right?
"This yummy Birdie is 11 months today!!!" Jessica wrote. "I can’t even believe how fast time goes, but when I think about it, I’m like, 'Good Lord I have done so much in a year!!!'
Since Birdie has born, so much has happened in Jessica's life.
Because when this mama says she's done so much in a year, she really means it. Not only did she give birth to a beautiful baby girl -- and get through that newborn stage, which is an accomplishment in itself -- but Jessica has also lost 100 pounds and published a memoir called Open Book ... and that's just scratching the surface.
We don't know how she gets it all done, but she deserves to celebrate, especially since Birdie's now in her last month before turning 1!
We can hardly believe how Birdie's transformed from a baby to a big girl.
It seemed like we blinked, and suddenly, she was a legit toddler -- and we know the time must have gone by even faster for Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson. But as a mom, she's doing pretty awesome wrangling three kids at once, especially since she's been open that her postpartum experience wasn't all that great at first while she was still recovering from her C-section.
Now, all is well -- and she managed to take on the world while Birdie grew, too.
It seems like Jessica has been on top of the world lately.
She's gotten such a positive response to her book, not just from her fans, but her family, too. It seems like she's really loving the opportunity to share this moment with her family, especially her kids, which also includes Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6.
"Open Book is now the #1 New York Times Best Seller for 2 weeks in a row in 2 categories! I must confess that I am completely shocked by this overwhelming honor, but nothing compares to the pride of your children," she wrote, when she proudly shared this photo of her with her older kiddos.
We can't wait to see what the next year holds for Birdie.
And if we had to take a wild guess, we'd say that it's going to start with a pretty impressive first birthday party. Knowing Jess, she won't let Birdie turning a year old slip by without celebrating in a major way!
We can't get enough of this cute little one, so hopefully, the photos and updates keep coming. Her age will soon be measured in years instead of months, but we have a feeling that she will always be her mom's little baby.
