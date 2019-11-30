Jessica Simpson & Birdie Mae Shine in Breathtaking Black & White Photo



jessicasimpson/Instagram

As if Jessica Simpson and her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson, weren't already the cutest pair, here's a brand new photo of the two of them together to prove it. This week, Jessica shared a new pic of her and Birdie in honor of her turning 11 months old, and we can't get over how stunning it is.

We also can't get over the fact that Birdie is almost 1 year old. Time really flies!