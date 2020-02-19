18 Celebrity Fathers Who Wear the #GirlDad Title With Pride

Splash News
The heartbreaking news that basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, perished in a helicopter crash brought to light just how dedicated he was to his four girls. He coached Gianna’s basketball team and proudly said that she was better than him at his age. When his wife, Vanessa Bryant, wanted to try for a boy for their fourth child, he once told a reporter that he preferred being surrounded by daughters. "I would have five more girls if I could," ESPN anchor Elle Duncan remembered him saying to her, in a tribute that inspired the hastag #girldad. "I love being a girl dad." No wonder dads everywhere took to social media to share their own stories as a tribute to him and the special privilege they felt being a girl dad is, and that included celebrity dads.
So which star dads do those things and more, earning our admiration? Read on to find out who made it to our list of 18 favorite celeb girl dads.
Russell Wilson1
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback may call the shots on the football field, but it’s clear that off it, his little girl Sienna Princess has him wrapped around her finger. Russell even got on his tippy-toes when he joined the 2-year-old, whom he shares with wife Ciara, in ballet class recently.
Aaron Paul2It’s no surprise that actor Aaron Paul, who once hilariously dressed his daughter, Story Annabelle, in Breaking Bad cosplay, gets our vote for coolest dad. But he also gets points for describing being a girl dad in the highest terms. "The fact that I have just a beautiful, healthy, happy daughter that runs and screams at me and throws her arms around me, and calls me daddy, is such a dream come true," he recently told Us Weekly.
Prince William3As the future King of Great Britain, Prince William has a special bond with his firstborn son and heir, Prince George, of course. But he also seems to gush about his daughter, Princess Charlotte, quite a bit -- whether it’s telling royal fans about how he sticks up for her when George teases her during soccer games, fretting about how to do her hair, or simply saying she’s “lovely, just like my wife.” Awwww.
Sterling Shepard4The New York Giants player, who is married to Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman, floods his Instagram with pictures of his daughters, 2-year-old Cali, who he calls his "good luck charm," and newborn Cassie. After losing his own dad when he was little, Sterling prides himself on being super hands-on. He even led a drive to install 5,000 changing stations in men's bathrooms nationwide.
Matt Damon5The actor became an instant girl dad when he married wife Luciana Barroso, who had a 4-year-old daughter, Alexia. But they went on to have three more girls together, Gia, Stella, and Isabella, who keep his heart "full" and taught Matt Damon that “girls are smarter.” As the ultimate sign of his devotion, Matt recently had their names tattooed on his right arm.
Steph Curry6Little Riley Curry catapulted to fame a few years ago when she stole the show at post-game press conferences, and her dad, Golden State Warriors basketball superstar Steph Curry, didn’t cramp her style. Instead, he looked like he was in heaven, laughing along at her antics. The two are as tight as ever these days, and they even have their own special pre-game handshake. Stephen has a second daughter now, Ryan, and a recent clip of him doing her hair was one of the cutest things ever.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson7The actor and walking ode to testosterone may have muscles bigger than our waists, but as a dad, The Rock 100% believes in girl power. It’s a message that Dwayne, who recently married his longtime partner, gives his three daughters often, and it has paid off. His eldest, Simone, recently signed a wrestling contract with the WWE, a step toward becoming the first fourth-generation athlete in the organization’s history, and Dwayne was beyond stoked, posting a message on Instagram.
Ryan Reynolds8The hot actor likes to joke that in having three daughters, (Inez, James, and 2019 baby whose name has yet to be released) he's doing his part "to wipe men off the face of the Earth." But joking aside, Ryan Reynolds loves being outnumbered at home. "It's all women and I wouldn’t have it any other way."
Dwyane Wade9
The basketball star was not afraid to take on the whole world when his transgender daughter Zaya came out, and he and wife Gabrielle Union got backlash from trolls. They were no match for his love and support of his child, who bravely told him her truth at age 12. He remembered their exchange, on Ellen. "You're our leader, and this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice," he told her.
Dwayne also has a 1-year-old daughter named Kaavia with Gabrielle.
Dax Shepard10
Kristen Bell’s charming and funny husband is also ultra-feminist -- he’s said time and again how much he hates mom shaming and the low bar that society sets for dads. ("You show up at two soccer games? You’re golden for the year.") That all bodes extremely well for his daughters, Delta and Lincoln, whom he adores. "The snuggle sessions with them are beyond anything I could have ever dreamt of," he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.
Chris Hemsworth11The super energetic and active Chris Hemsworth loves to pal around with his twin sons, but his daughter, India Rose, is basically his mini me. He says she is as active as he and her mom, actress Elsa Pataky, and very strong-minded. It seems he lives to impress her. They’re even surfing buddies!
Alex Rodriguez12Jennifer Lopez's fiancé and former baseball player loves being a girl dad so much that he gave both his daughters, Natasha and Ella, his first name as their middle name. But though he may have put his stamp on them, he loves that they are their own people: "I can't say enough about how much I have enjoyed watching them become independent, headstrong young women," he wrote on Instagram.
Dierks Bentley13Clips of Dierks singing with his daughters onstage make it clear that he is so into them, and willing to help them grow and develop in every way. But his #girldad Instagram message, posted after Kobe’s death, choked us up."I could study every religion, read all the self help-life optimizing books, conquer every dream... But it took #girls to make me a man."
Cash Warren14He’s content to step back while his wife and business guru, Jessica Alba, soaks up all the spotlight. But every once in a while, the entrepreneur gives some hints online about just how dedicated a dad he is to daughters Haven and Honor (of course he adores his son, Hayes, as well). Cash Warren recently posted a picture with Haven’s soccer team, which won a tournament. Guess who the coach is! "Still wearing my medallion...Fact,” read the adorkable caption.
Ryan Gosling15The actor and his partner, actress Eva Mendes, are intensely private about their family. But even though we rarely see pictures of Esmeralda and Amada, Ryan does share plenty of thoughts on being a girl dad. Our favorite? "It's heaven. It’s like walking through a field of flowers every day."
Jamie Foxx16The Oscar winner always makes time for his daughters Corinne, 25, and Annalisse, 10 -- whether it’s spending the day at Disneyland, vacationing in Hawaii, or hitting the red carpet. His Instagram posts about Corinne’s acting debut in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, were epic. He gushed with pride recounting how overwhelmed he felt at sitting next to her at the premiere, even yelling out in the middle of the theater: "Baby you killed that [expletive]!"
Let’s hear it for sweetly embarrassing dad moments!
Mario Lopez17It seems like there’s nothing that Mario Lopez won’t do for his daughter Gia. Dressing up for daddy-daughter dance? Check. Doing her hair? Check? Pulling her tooth? Check. That’s what happens when daddies fall in love with their little girls: pure dedication.
John Legend18Crooner and Chrissy Teigen hubby John Legend loved being a girl dad from the start. John, who also has a son named Miles, has even written two songs to daughter Luna, "Right By You" and "Stinky Booty Song" (LOL). One thing they have in common: a love of music. "She'll point to that room where we have a record player and say she wants to hear music and dance with Dada," the smitten pop once told Today. Daddy, of course, complies right away.