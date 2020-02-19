18 Celebrity Fathers Who Wear the #GirlDad Title With Pride

The basketball star was not afraid to take on the whole world when his transgender daughter Zaya came out, and he and wife Gabrielle Union got backlash from trolls. They were no match for his love and support of his child, who bravely told him her truth at age 12. He remembered their exchange, on Ellen. "You're our leader, and this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice," he told her.



Dwayne also has a 1-year-old daughter named Kaavia with Gabrielle.