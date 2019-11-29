Tori Roloff Stuns in Sultry Black & White Photo

Don't get us wrong -- Tori Roloff is always gorgeous, and we know her husband, Zach Roloff, would certainly agree. But the photo the Little People, Big World star shared in honor of his wife? Off the charts! Recently, Zach shared a stunning black and white photo of Tori that already has fans going crazy, and it's easy to see why: She looks absolutely beautiful.
Honestly, we cannot get over this pic!
Zach shared the photo of Tori in honor of the day of love.
And yes, we're completely blown away by it. Tori Roloff looks absolutely incredible (that lace dress! that hair!) and the black and white filter on the pic definitely adds a little something extra. Tori is one hot mama -- not that we didn't know that already, of course.
"Happy Valentines to this woman right here," Zach wrote in his caption. "Love you Tori."
Fans are going bananas over this photo in the comments.
So many people have stopped to comment about how pretty this photo is -- and how lucky Zach is to be married to her. Seeing the pic, it just makes sense. It's definitely something that made us stop scrolling when we saw it on our feeds, and in the best way possible.
The message that Zach wanted to appreciate Tori on a holiday all about love is pretty sweet, yeah, but mostly, we're just focused on how good she looks!
Tori shared more about their Valentine's Day on her Instagram.
Things didn't quite go as Tori planned, but in the end, she was thankful for all the love she felt from her family. She wrote:
"I didn't get any photos of how cute my kids were, or my husbands reaction to our valentines gift, or even a photo of the flowers I received. Honestly today was a mess. Both my kids are sick, I never got out of sweats, and I’m pretty sure there is spit up on every surface of my house. This may be how I look on the outside today, but it’s exactly opposite of how I feel on the inside. I don’t have cute Instagram photos for you all but my heart has never been more full today."
Such is life with toddlers, but she doesn't need pretty Instagram photos to prove what a lucky mama she is.
Tori and Zach have always been such a sweet couple.
And now, with the addition of Miss Lilah Roloff into their family, there's even more love to go around. We've loved watching this family grow over the last few years, and even more than that, we can't get enough of the way that Tori and Zach have stuck together (and continued to show how much they appreciate each other) no matter what they've faced.
We can't wait to see what else Tori has up her sleeve in the future.
She might be the photographer in the family, but we've seen plenty of pretty shots of Tori over the years, including the one that Zach shared. And now, she has such a beautiful family to pose with, too. Whatever happens for the Roloff fam in the upcoming year, we can't wait to see it all happen - - and the many, many pretty pictures that are definitely coming our way in the process.
