Ashley Graham's Breastfeeding Photo Is Getting a Lot of Backlash

ashleygraham/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrity Moms

Ashley Graham
ashleygraham/Instagram

Even before she became a celebrity mom, model Ashley Graham has always kept it real, and that's one thing that hasn't changed now that her son has made his entrance into the world -- even though the trolls are already coming for her. Ashley's new breastfeeding photo has sent some people over the edge, but we have a feeling this isn't going to stop her from sharing all of the ups and downs of new motherhood so far.

celeb moms breastfeeding

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement