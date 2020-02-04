Ashley Graham's Breastfeeding Photo Is Getting a Lot of Backlash

Even before she became a celebrity mom, model Ashley Graham has always kept it real, and that's one thing that hasn't changed now that her son has made his entrance into the world -- even though the trolls are already coming for her. Ashley's new breastfeeding photo has sent some people over the edge, but we have a feeling this isn't going to stop her from sharing all of the ups and downs of new motherhood so far.
In the photo in question, Ashley is feeding her baby son while drinking a cup of coffee.
Yep, this is a part of a lot of mothers' morning routines -- and afternoon routines too, because ... coffee. As far as we can tell, Ashley's son, Isaac, is eating the way a lot of babies eat, via his mother's breast.
The photo itself seems harmless. Yeah, we know people can get up in arms about public breastfeeding, but in the end, it's just the way Isaac's getting one of his meals in, and he's hardly the first baby to do so.
People have a lot of opinions about Ashley's photo, and not all of them are good.
As many of these commenters have shared, a lot of people are feeling like it's not "necessary" for Ashley to share a photo like this. But if that's how they feel, it's technically not necessary to share anything that any of us post on social media.
We share what we like, and so does Ashley -- and in this case, yeah it happens to be her kid breastfeeding.
So what?
Others, however, are happy to cheer Ashley on.
We're glad to see that others were fully in support of Ashley and the way she chooses to feed her baby -- in public, and while getting some of that caffeine that we know she must desperately need. Those newborn months are absolutely no joke!
She's not the first mom to get criticized for breastfeeding in public, and she's definitely not the last. We just hope that the criticism doesn't stop her from doing her thing.
Ashley's been open about her post-pregnancy life since day one.
Not only did she share her own postpartum experience, but earlier this week, she also shared an up-close photo of the stretch marks on her tummy, thanks to carrying baby Isaac while he grew.
"Same me. Few new stories," she wrote.
Yep, that's definitely true. Ashley's accomplished a lot In her life, but it's hard to compare career successes with the way that pregnancy and birth can transform someone's body, and so far, Ashley seems to be embracing all the changes that come her way.
We can't wait to hear more from Ashley as her motherhood journey continues.
As far as we can tell, Isaac is one loved and adorable baby, and his parents seem so happy to finally have him here. It's definitely a roller coaster -- and Ashley's already seeing firsthand that people are going to have a lot to say about her decisions involving her baby going forward -- but it's so worth it.
Here's hoping Ashley keeps opening up about her experience. We want to hear it all!
