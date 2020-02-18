Inside Jenna Dewan's New Home With Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Image: Courtesy of AllModern



Courtesy of AllModern As if we needed another reason to love Jenna Dewan, the actress, dancer, and Flirty Dancing host recently furnished her new Los Angeles home and then showed us the drool-worthy pictures, but with a very un-Hollywood twist: The pieces are available on AllModern and many of them have, well, very un-Hollywood prices.

In a collaboration with the online furniture retailer -- which offers modern pieces in a range of price points -- and designer-turned-decorator Erin Featherston, the pregnant Jenna, who is due to give birth to her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, showed off her nesting skills in a big way. She and Featherston decorated her living room, dining room, bedroom, and outdoor spaces, creating an overall inviting and chill space that we instantly wanted to emulate. And, it turns out, we can!



Jenna's collaboration is cool on a couple of different fronts. For starters, it shows once again that she's one of the most-down-to-Earth and open celebrities in Hollywood -- and it only endears her to us all the more. Second, it was smart on her part. Her new 7,000-square-foot home, which she moved into with Steve and daughter Everly, is actually a rental -- so buying a mix of high and affordable pieces makes sense.

These are pieces she can take with her wherever she goes, no matter the style of home. Streamlined coffee tables that can adorn any room. Lamps that are beautiful and practical. Even cushions whose simplicity can easily transform any space.

Portability may have been on Jenna's mind, but her main concern in decorating her new home is, of course, creating a space for her growing and changing family. Where just a couple of years ago, she was married to Channing Tatum and living with him and Everly, she's undergone lots of changes since then. She and Everly lived on their own, then Kazee came along, and soon, a baby will join them. There's nothing like giving a home a fresh look to go with a fresh start.

Here's a look at Jenna's new home and furnishings, as well as a guide to how to get some of our favorite pieces.

