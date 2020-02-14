21 Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2020 (Thus Far)

Image: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE



Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE Well, 2020 has barely started, and it's already been a big year for celebrity babies. Not only are a lot of celebrities expecting in 2020, but many of them have already given birth -- even as early as January 1. Now that's an exciting way to ring in 2020. Nothing kickstarts a new year quite like a screaming child that's just been born. Most of these celebs have been very open about posting photos of their new additions on Instagram, but a couple of parents are choosing to keep their children's identities private. We can't blame them. So much of being a celebrity is giving up all semblance of privacy. We'd also go out of our way to protect our child if that was the case for us.

However, the ones sharing pictures far outweigh the celebs who aren't, so we have so many cute newborn baby photos for everyone to enjoy below. Folks have been tracking all the 2020 celebrity births, and it's safe to say there's been a lot -- like, more than six or 10.

(A lot.)

Keep in mind, it's only February! Just imagine how many cute famous kids will be added to the world as the months go on. In 2019, we saw Shawn Johnson give birth in addition to Meghan Markle, Jessica Simpson, Shay Mitchell, and four Duggars. It was a big year for babies. But this year is poised to be just as big if not bigger.

We're deep on 2020 baby watch for Jenna Dewan, Malika Haqq, Michelle Williams, and more. But until they give birth, let's celebrate the stars who already have.