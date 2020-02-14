21 Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2020 (Thus Far)

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Well, 2020 has barely started, and it's already been a big year for celebrity babies. Not only are a lot of celebrities expecting in 2020, but many of them have already given birth -- even as early as January 1. Now that's an exciting way to ring in 2020. Nothing kickstarts a new year quite like a screaming child that's just been born.
Most of these celebs have been very open about posting photos of their new additions on Instagram, but a couple of parents are choosing to keep their children's identities private. We can't blame them. So much of being a celebrity is giving up all semblance of privacy. We'd also go out of our way to protect our child if that was the case for us.
However, the ones sharing pictures far outweigh the celebs who aren't, so we have so many cute newborn baby photos for everyone to enjoy below. Folks have been tracking all the 2020 celebrity births, and it's safe to say there's been a lot -- like, more than six or 10.
Keep in mind, it's only February! Just imagine how many cute famous kids will be added to the world as the months go on. In 2019, we saw Shawn Johnson give birth in addition to Meghan Markle, Jessica Simpson, Shay Mitchell, and four Duggars. It was a big year for babies. But this year is poised to be just as big if not bigger.
We're deep on 2020 baby watch for Jenna Dewan, Malika Haqq, Michelle Williams, and more. But until they give birth, let's celebrate the stars who already have.
Jackson Rathbone1
He played Jasper Hale in Twilight, but now Jackson Rathbone is playing father of three. He announced the news on Instagram on January 1, and what a way to kick off the new year! His family's newest addition is named Felix Valleau, and he joins an older sister named Presley, almost 4, and an older brother named Monroe, almost 8.
Mackenzie Standifer & Ryan Edwards2
Little Stella Rhea Edwards was one of the first babies born in 2020, coming on New Year's Day. Her parents are the Teen Mom OG stars Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards. Stella is their second child together. They're also parents to their son Jagger. Plus, they each also have another son from previous relationships. It's a big blended family, the Edwards family.
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden3
Cameron Diaz and hubby Benji Madden just welcomed their first child together via surrogate not too long ago. (She announced the news on Instagram on January 3). Cameron wrote that the couple doesn't plan to share any photos of their daughter to protect her privacy, but that "she is really really cute!!" As for the baby's name, it's Raddix Madden -- which is quite the unique title!
Abbie & John David Duggar4
There have been a lot of little Duggar additions as of late -- in fact four Duggar babies were born in 2019 alone. But Abbie and John David Duggar's daughter Grace Annette was the first Duggar baby of the new year. She was born on January 7, 2020, and she's had her parents' heart ever since. First children have a sneaky way of doing that.
Robin Tunney5
The Mentalist actress now has two children, with her newborn daughter, Collette, joining her 3-1/2-year-old brother Oscar. Collette was born on January 8, and she's already quite the star of her mother's Instagram page. "If you don’t want to look at pictures of the baby you should mute me right now because this is pretty much all I’m doing," Robin captioned this picture.
Audrey & Jeremy Roloff6
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff were already parents to their 2-year-old daughter Ember when they welcomed their new son, Bode, on January 8. He'll get to grow up with a cousin close in age, because Jeremy's twin brother, Zach, and his wife, Tori Roloff, recently had a little girl named Lilah. It's always fun to have family members to grow up with. It's kind of like Bode gets several siblings instead of just Ember.
Yael Grobglas7
Jane the Virgin actress Yael Grobglas announced on Instagram on January 17 that she'd given birth to a little girl named Arielle. Like Cameron Diaz, Yael decided not to post any photos to respect her daughter's privacy. "As much as I want to post every movement of her toe, I have decided to curb my urge to show her off and protect this little one’s privacy until she can make her own decision," the actress wrote. "It's not her fault her mom was on TV and she deserves to make that choice for herself."
Ashley Graham8
Plus size model Ashley Graham had her first child on January 18. She and her husband, Justin Ervin, named the baby boy Isaac. Since giving birth, Ashley has been open about her postpartum experience and struggles. She even posted a photo to Instagram wearing disposable underwear and a diaper. She's keeping celebrity motherhood real.
Bar Refaeli9
"3rd baby in 3.5 years," model Bar Refaeli captioned this photo of herself at the hospital. That's a lotta kids in a short amount of time, and the newest was born January 18! Bar hasn't revealed the child's name yet or its sex, but the Times of Israel reported she gave birth to a boy. This baby joins Bar's other two children, 2-year-old Elle and 3-year-old Liv.
Christina Milian10
On January 20, 2020, singer and actress Christina Milian gave birth to little Isaiah. She welcomed her baby to Instagram with a photo of his small hand wrapped around her finger. "And so we begin," she wrote in the caption. "Simply perfect. The world is yours Son." Isaiah is Christina's second child. She also has a daughter named Violet.
DJ Khaled11
DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, already have a 3-year-old son named Asahd Tuck Khaled. So when Nicole gave birth January 20 to another boy, DJ Khaled wasted no time using his signature line, "another one" in his Instagram caption. The couple named the child Aalam Khaled, and daddy is already so smitten. His Instagram page is filled to the brim with pics of his little one.
Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova12
Surprise! Musician Enrique Iglesias and his tennis star partner Anna Kournikova just announced that they had their third child January 30. No one really even knew that Anna was pregnant, because the couple is so secretive about their personal life. (We're lucky we even got a photo!) Their little daughter has two older siblings, 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas.
Megan Park & Tyler Hilton13
Secret Life of the American Teenager actress Megan Park and her singer husband, Tyler Hilton, welcomed their first child in February. They posted about the good news on February 6, telling the world about their daughter, who they named Winnie. "I thought we understood joy, love, purpose and life before but... turns out we weren’t even close until we met Miss Winnie," Megan wrote on Instagram.
Thomas Rhett14
It's baby number three for country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Laura Akins! (The couple is already parents to 4-year-old Willa Gray, and 2-year-old Ada James.) Now, newborn Lennon Love gets to join the family. The baby was born February 10, and Thomas posted about the big news on Instagram, mentioning how his two older daughters were already such good big sisters.
Faith Stowers15
February 10 was a big day for celebrity babies, because Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers also gave birth on that day. The reality star welcomed her first child, a boy, with boyfriend Marcio Marchena II. Faith is so smitten with her little one, gushing on Instagram, "You give me a peace I’ve never known. A love I’ve never felt. And an ambition I’ve never possessed. Making you proud will be an a Honor no one else can give me. You are my GLORY."