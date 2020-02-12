15 Rare Photos of Carrie Underwood With Her Two Kids

Some celebrities love to place their kids squarely in front of the cameras, capturing every milestone and adorable moment for social media -- and we love it, because we cannot get enough of cute celeb kid pictures and updates. Other stars prefer to keep their kids away from the limelight, fearing overexposure of children who didn’t exactly ask to be famous, and as moms, we totally understand that choice as well.
Somewhere in the middle is country superstar Carrie Underwood. Her social media accounts are full of shots of her performing in all her big-hair, big-emotion glory (love those!), and only occasionally peppered with pictures of her two boys, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1 -- who often appear facing away from the camera.
Looks like Carrie is trying to find a balance between keeping her private life mostly private, and sharing her family life with fans. We're sure she knows that fans like us love to not only cheer her career success but also the beautiful family she fought to build despite three miscarriages. That's why for us, pictures of Carrie with her young sons are so special. We know what it took to make this beautiful family happen, and it's very satisfying and inspiring to see pictures of Carrie doing everything from fishing to a preconcert sound check with Isaiah to feeding baby Jacob while getting her hair and makeup done.
Those pictures are hard to come by, but we combed through social media accounts and other sources to come up with a collection of rare pictures of Carrie and her two kids to fill you with hope and inspiration.
Walk of Fame1When Carrie got her star placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, son Isaiah was right there, front and center, looking adorable and completely at home in front of cameras. Ironic, considering how careful Carrie and her hubby are about posting photos of the kids. But then, rules are made to be broken, especially on special occasions.
My Famous Mommy2There's Carrie the superstar singer, and then there's Carrie the mom. Those two identities often meld together, and we get moments like this one in which Carrie -- fully made up and dressed to hit the stage -- takes a moment to look in her son’s eyes and remember why she does it all in the first place.
Gone Fishin' With Mama3Though Carrie’s hubby Mike often takes Isaiah on boys-only fishing trips, the singer is apparently none too shabby with a pole, because it looks like she’s showing Isaiah the ropes in this pic. Hope they caught (and then released) a big one!
Up the Mountain4Back when Isaiah was still a baby, Carrie went on an Alaskan trip that included a visit to an ice-capped rocky mountain. The view is breathtaking, but looks like it was a bit too intense for a tired Isaiah, who took the opportunity to get some shut-eye.
Hitting the Road Together5Oh, man, what a heart-melting picture. This gorgeous black and white shot is so full of meaning. It captures the simplicity of a quiet moment between mom and son. But it also captures Carrie doing what moms do best: Subtly letting their little ones lead, while watching from the sidelines, in case we’re needed.
Out & About6Sure, Carrie is hawking her own athleisure and accessories line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, in this picture. But hey, at least we got a glimpse of toddler Isaiah -- and it’s actually a really nice backpack. Make that paper, boo boo. We’re not mad.
Snuggle Time7
Carrie and Isaiah (and Mike in the background) got cozy on the couch while watching Christmas movies in 2018. It would be their last holiday as a family of three, because the singer was carrying Jacob at the time. Gotta love how Isaiah is using her warm soft belly as a pillow in the pic, already getting close to his little brother.
The Look of Love8We know this look so well. It’s that mixture of love, relief, and amazement after giving birth. Wearing zero makeup and a timeless expression, Carrie announced to the world the birth of Jacob. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good," she wrote.
Going for a Ride9
We’re hitting the gym extra hard after seeing this picture of Carrie actually fitting into Isaiah’s mini car! We wanna be that flexible, too. But more importantly, we’re absorbing the message of this picture: Make time for the little things that our kids want to share with us, even if they seem silly at first.
Irresistible Workout Partner10
"Oh, what’s that, mommy? Not trying to work out now, are ya? Well, I need my exercise, too. I’m a growing boy."
(LOL.)
Let me just grab the resistance band, and I’ll be building muscle in no time. Is someone taking a picture? Yes? Great. Cause mommy and me workout time is the cutest.
Waiting for the Fish To Bite11
Carrie protects her kids as much as she can, while at the same time, sharing bits of her personal life with fans on social media. Here, she and Isaiah are sharing an intimate and quiet moment, fishing on the edge of a stream. It’s such a peaceful and lovely moment. Wonder what mom and son were chatting about.
Her Own Roadie12
Carrie brought the whole family with her on the Cry Pretty tour, and even scored some extra help from Isaiah during the sound check on one stop. Guess he just wanted to make sure mommy sounded extra clear that night!
Makeup & Breastfeeding13
Multitasking becomes second nature to many moms, and Carrie is no different. In this picture, shared by hubby Mike, she’s pulling double duty, feeding Jacob while getting her hair and makeup done before a show.
Cutting Up on Halloween14Does this count? It figures that such a private mom wouldn’t actually mind showing off her kids on Halloween, since their faces are well disguised by makeup and costuming. Isaiah is dressed as the Grinch, and Jacob is dressed as Max the Dog, from the How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Christmas Onesies15Back before she had Jacob, Carrie posed with Isaiah, hubby Mike, and their fur babies, Ace and Penny, all rocking bright red Christmas onesies in front of a tree. They look to be inside what we’re guessing is their gorgeous, palatial home.
Bonus: Video16In this adorable video, Carrie sings "Happy Birthday" to Isaiah -- after taking a drag of helium off a balloon -- while holding newborn Jacob. In this very first video released after Carrie gave birth to Jacob, the little one looks completely milk drunk. No surprise, because judging from Carrie’s nursing cover, he’d just had a meal.
Bonus: Video17OK, we’re officially jealous of Isaiah’s yoga form in this super cute clip of Carrie and her oldest son stretching together on a mat. Carrie likes to keep fit, and it’s awesome to see her passing on that healthy habit to her kids!