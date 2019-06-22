Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Expecting Their First Child Together

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Well, well, well, it looks like we have an heir to the Iron Throne! (A little joke for the Game of Thrones fans of the world.) Word on the street is Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. We're so excited for these two and their baby on the way who's not only going to be a looker, but will likely sing and act his or her little face off.
It looks like a number of sources have confirmed these two are going to be parents.
We haven't seen these two together since they made an appearance at the 2020 Grammys -- and who can forget that? Sophie was a proud wife -- alongside Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas -- as their husbands performed "What A Man Gotta Do."
"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," a source explains.
"Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body," the same insider explained to JustJared.com, E! News reported.
Aww!
Sansa Stark is going to be a mama!
Sophie and Joe tied the knot last year ... twice.
In May, Joe and Sophie had a surprise Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards that was star-studded to say the least. Diplo was there, giving us a sneak peek at the action, with country duo Dan + Shay singing "Speechless" as Sophie walked down the aisle.
Then in July, the couple said "I do" during a formal ceremony fit for royals. Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière took a shot of Sophie in her gown that was absolutely breathtaking.
As you can see, folks are all sorts of excited.
The reaction thus far about Joe and Sophie's baby news has been extremely positive, though some really wish they would be the ones to reveal the announcement instead of the media. (Can't say we disagree.)
Baby will be the first child for both celebs, and with Joe having lots of practice with brother Kevin's kiddos -- Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3 -- something tells us he's more than ready.
Congrats again to the happy couple!
We're so excited for these two! It will be very interesting to watch their journey to becoming parents as their lives are full of Hollywood films and a bit of rock-n-roll. We are also ready to see Sophie's growing baby bump as it will definitely be too cute for words.
