Tori Roloff Reveals Why She Felt Like a 'Total Failure' With Daughter Lilah

We've seen Tori Roloff do some incredible things since becoming a mom of two last year, but like all moms, she has her moments of doubt too. In a new post on her Instagram story, Tori shared why she felt like a failure while she was traveling for Lilah's first family vacation, and we definitely feel for her. What she's been through? Yep -- almost all parents have been there.
Last week, Tori and her family took a trip to Disneyland.
The trip not only included Tori, Zach, and their kids, Jackson and Lilah, but also Zach's dad, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.
Everything that Tori shared on Instagram made it seem like such a fun trip. It looks like everyone had a blast -- and there are plenty of photos to prove it. But as Tori is sharing now, the struggle was a bit real behind the scenes.
Tori took to her Instagram story to share that their travel home was a bit rough on Lilah's part.
But there was one woman who was Tori's saving grace and helped her out on the plane.
Tori also shared a photo of the adorable cookie in question.
We hope that, despite the plane ride home, Tori had a great trip.
From what she's shared on Instagram, it seems like she was able to make so many wonderful memories with her family, and that this is an experience they'll look back on for a long time. As for that plane ride? We have a feeling it'll turn into a funny story Tori shares when Lilah's older, or it'll be forgotten entirely.
Here's hoping this mama is getting a chance to relax. We know she did the best she could!
