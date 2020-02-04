Tori Roloff Reveals Why She Felt Like a 'Total Failure' With Daughter Lilah

We've seen Tori Roloff do some incredible things since becoming a mom of two last year, but like all moms, she has her moments of doubt too. In a new post on her Instagram story, Tori shared why she felt like a failure while she was traveling for Lilah's first family vacation, and we definitely feel for her. What she's been through? Yep -- almost all parents have been there.

  • Last week, Tori and her family took a trip to Disneyland. 

    The trip not only included Tori, Zach, and their kids, Jackson and Lilah, but also Zach's dad, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

    Everything that Tori shared on Instagram made it seem like such a fun trip. It looks like everyone had a blast -- and there are plenty of photos to prove it. But as Tori is sharing now, the struggle was a bit real behind the scenes.

  • Tori took to her Instagram story to share that their travel home was a bit rough on Lilah's part. 

    Tori Roloff Instagram Story
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    “I know social media can sometimes make it look like we’ve all got it together all the time. Truth is. That’s not the truth,” Tori wrote, before explaining that 2-month-old Lilah didn't exactly jive with the plane ride home ... not that she's the first infant to have that issue. Not by a long shot!

    Traveling with little ones is not for the faint of heart.

  • But there was one woman who was Tori's saving grace and helped her out on the plane. 

    Tori Roloff Instagram Story
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    "I was at the end of my patience and feeling like a total failure on the plane this evening," Tori explained. "I was so exhausted and frustrated and feeling like a bad mom for taking my 2 month old out." 

    But then, she was surprised by this sweet gesture from a total stranger, and it seems to have turned her whole experience around. Just one cookie can go a long way!

  • Tori also shared a photo of the adorable cookie in question. 

    Tori Roloff Instagram Story
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    "To the woman on the plane who gave me a cookie and told me I was doing a good job -- thank you. Wow," Tori wrote. "You're a super human and we need more people like you in this world."

    Tori's right about that. So many times we'll see moms out there, doing their best, and their kids just not cooperating. But even reminding those mamas they're doing a good job, like this woman did for Tori, can mean the world to them. We've all been there! 

  • We hope that, despite the plane ride home, Tori had a great trip. 

    From what she's shared on Instagram, it seems like she was able to make so many wonderful memories with her family, and that this is an experience they'll look back on for a long time. As for that plane ride? We have a feeling it'll turn into a funny story Tori shares when Lilah's older, or it'll be forgotten entirely.

    Here's hoping this mama is getting a chance to relax. We know she did the best she could!

