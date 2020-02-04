Tori Roloff Reveals Why She Felt Like a 'Total Failure' With Daughter Lilah

The trip not only included Tori, Zach, and their kids, Jackson and Lilah, but also Zach's dad, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Everything that Tori shared on Instagram made it seem like such a fun trip. It looks like everyone had a blast -- and there are plenty of photos to prove it. But as Tori is sharing now, the struggle was a bit real behind the scenes.