Penn Badgley's Wife Reveals Pregnancy After Suffering 2 Miscarriages

Dominio took to Instagram to share a look at her growing baby bump, along with a message about her journey to motherhood.

"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," she explained in her post.

Penn and Domino have been together since 2014 and officially tied the know in a New York courthouse in 2017. This is the first child they're having together, who joins Domino's son, Cassius, from a previous relationship.