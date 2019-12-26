Penn Badgley's Wife Reveals Pregnancy After Suffering 2 Miscarriages

It looks like we have another celebrity baby on the way in 2020. Penn Badgley and his wife, Dominio Kirke-Badgley, are expecting their first child together, and as exciting as the news is, it comes with a bit of heartbreak. In an intimate Instagam post, Domino reveals she and Penn endured back-to-back miscarriages prior to their baby news.
-
Dominio took to Instagram to share a look at her growing baby bump, along with a message about her journey to motherhood.
"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," she explained in her post.
Penn and Domino have been together since 2014 and officially tied the know in a New York courthouse in 2017. This is the first child they're having together, who joins Domino's son, Cassius, from a previous relationship.
-
"As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all," she explains.
"It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience," Domino added. "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."
-
-
As a doula, Domino has lots of experience supporting women through their pregnancies that will likely come in handy.
Back in 2012, Domino -- along with Samantha Huggins and Lindsey Bliss -- founded Carriage House Birth, a Brooklyn-based doula agency that offers a "fresh and holistic approach to maternal-fetal care," in addition to "education, emotional, and non-clinical physical support to their clients during the perinatal period for parents to be and the Doulas who support them."
-
Since revealing their baby news, Domino hit up Instagram Stories to share a sweet, family photo.
-
-
We're so excited for these two!
Although we likely won't get any baby updates from Penn (he keeps his private life very ... private), we can't wait to follow Domino, as something tells us she's going to document her pregnancy journey fo all to see. As heartbreaking as it is for anyone to endure a miscarriage -- let alone two back-to-back -- we're so thankful for her truth and honesty that, hopefully, will drive the message home to another woman experiencing a similar situation that she is not alone.
Share this Story