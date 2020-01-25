Brie & Nikki Bella Reveal They Conceived Their Babies at the Same Place

According to what Nikki said, she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev were visiting Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, after finding out that she had PCOS and might need a little bit of science to be able to conceive, so they started getting busy right away -- two nights in a row, in fact.

“I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome]. … They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help. I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs," she said on their Bellas Podcast, according to Us Weekly. "By the way, I love it because it happened at Brie and Bryan’s house, but whatever. It was while we were staying with you guys.”

