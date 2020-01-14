Audrey Roloff Shows Ember & Baby Bode's Special Bond in Adorable New Pics

It's only been a matter of weeks since Audrey Roloff welcomed her second baby, Bode Roloff, into the world, and already, it seems like he and his big sister, Ember, are totally inseparable. Audrey took to Instagram Stories recently to share some pics of her kiddos together, and it's easy to see that Bode and Ember already have an unbreakable bond.
Of course, we never doubted that Ember was going to rock being a big sister, but to see the photographic evidence? Truly too sweet.
First of all, this pic of Ember smooching her little bro is priceless.
Later, their pet cat also joined the party.
It truly appears it was love at first sight for Ember and Bode.
All of the videos that Audrey has shared of her kids so far have been too cute, but one of the sweetest moments had to be seeing Ember meeting Bode in the hospital. From the very beginning, she has been so gentle and kind to her baby brother, and now that they're settling in at home, it's only getting better.
Audrey can't say enough good things about this girl's big sis skills.
When she shared this photo of Ember cheesin' it up, she wrote, "This girl has been such a good big sister. It’s just the sweetest to watch her love baby brother and she is so eager to help mommy and daddy. Butttt girlfriend also has some sass."
Personally, we love the sass! And we think Bode will too.
We can't wait to see this bond grow as they both get older.
When Bode can play and starts to be mobile and begins talking, we have a feeling that these two are going to be partners in crime. Audrey better watch out, though, because we don't doubt that these two can get into some trouble.
Keep these adorable pics coming, please!
