Audrey Roloff Shows Ember & Baby Bode's Special Bond in Adorable New Pics



audreyroloff/Instagram

It's only been a matter of weeks since Audrey Roloff welcomed her second baby, Bode Roloff, into the world, and already, it seems like he and his big sister, Ember, are totally inseparable. Audrey took to Instagram Stories recently to share some pics of her kiddos together, and it's easy to see that Bode and Ember already have an unbreakable bond.

Of course, we never doubted that Ember was going to rock being a big sister, but to see the photographic evidence? Truly too sweet.