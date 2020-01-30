Vanessa Bryant Reflects on Passing of Daughter Gianna as Her School Retires Her Jersey

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; vanessabryant/Instagram
It's hard to understand fully what Vanessa Bryant is going through after the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna, last month. But now, she's sharing a sweet tribute to her 13-year-old Gigi on Instagram. In a new post, Vanessa shared that Gianna's school retired her basketball jersey, and even though it's impossible to know the grief she must be feeling, it's clear how much this gesture really meant to Vanessa.
On Wednesday, Vanessa shared photos from the ceremony held at Gianna's school.
Decorated with photos of Gianna, balloons, and her jersey number (2), it seems that day was all about Gigi.
"My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years," Vanessa Bryant wrote. "Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1."
Vanessa went on to share videos from the ceremony, including words from her coach, classmates, and teachers.
In fact, her coach even said during the ceremony that Gianna volunteered to play with the boys to help their team. She was just that talented.
"No matter who we were playing, she was gonna force her will and help us find a way to win," the coach said. "And she did just that. She willed us to the finals and got her teammates to compete at a very high level. She was the heart and soul of this team and her competitive nature was infectious."
Vanessa also shared a photo of Gianna's framed jersey, along with a video of its unveiling.
"My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small," Vanessa wrote alongside this post. "Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita."
It's so sweet that Gianna's school -- the Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, California -- put together an event like this to memorialize someone who obviously had such an impact on everyone she went to school with and played basketball with. Just like her father, it's clear that Gianna won't be forgotten.
It was only last week that Vanessa broke her social media silence following Kobe and Gianna's deaths.
Vanessa took the opportunity to thank everyone for the support and to share her grief -- not just about losing her husband and daughter, but for the other families who were affected by the helicopter crash that took the lives of seven others as well.
There's no arguing how much her family means to Vanessa, and photos that have surfaced of Kobe and Gianna working together in the gym as he coached her the day before the accident have really shown how close their father/daughter relationship was.
It's an impossible time for the Bryant family, but we're keeping them in our thoughts.
We continue to be totally amazed by Vanessa's bravery in the face of all of this, as well as how candid she's been as she grieves.
It's still hard to believe that Kobe and Gianna are gone, but this jersey ceremony really proved that neither of them will ever be forgotten.
