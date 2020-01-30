Vanessa Bryant Reflects on Passing of Daughter Gianna as Her School Retires Her Jersey

Decorated with photos of Gianna, balloons, and her jersey number (2), it seems that day was all about Gigi.

"My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years," Vanessa Bryant wrote. "Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1."

