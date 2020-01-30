Vanessa Bryant Reflects on Passing of Daughter Gianna as Her School Retires Her Jersey

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; vanessabryant/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrity Moms

Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; vanessabryant/Instagram

It's hard to understand fully what Vanessa Bryant is going through after the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna, last month. But now, she's sharing a sweet tribute to her 13-year-old Gigi on Instagram. In a new post, Vanessa shared that Gianna's school retired her basketball jersey, and even though it's impossible to know the grief she must be feeling, it's clear how much this gesture really meant to Vanessa.

celebs celeb moms celeb kids celebrity death

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement