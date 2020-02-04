Jackson & Baby Lilah Roloff Are the Cutest Brother-Sister Duo in Disneyland Pic

Ever since Lilah Ray Roloff came into the world, she has been melting our hearts. This future Little People, Big World star is going to take over the world, and she is going to do it with her big brother by the side. Case in point: Jackson and Lilah Roloff's photo during a recent family trip to Disneyland is making fans of this clan gush.
Tori and Zach hit up "the Happiest Place on Earth" with Matt Roloff, his girlfriend, and the kiddos.
"Creating some magic at the happiest place on earth!! °o°" Tori Roloff captioned in her Instagram post.
For those who don't know, Tori has a special place in her heart for Disneyland. Anyone who follows her on the 'Gram has seen her grin from ear to ear every time she talks about the iconic family destination. Everyone looks so happy, and it's so good to see them spending time together as a unit.
And clearly, Lilah and Jackson Roloff stole the show.
Jackson Roloff has been the apple of his family's eye for the two years since he made his grand debut. Even though he still is an apple, there's another, Lilah Roloff, who in her two months and change since her own debut is stealing hearts. These two are adorable as individuals, but together, they give us all the feels!
Needless to say, 'Little People, Big World' fans are in love with these Roloff siblings.
No one needs to tell us how adorable Jackson and Lilah Roloff are. They can light up a room with their smiles (or just a basic stare should they not be interested in cheesing it up) and make us so so happy. You can tell they're developing a special bond, and it's only a matter of time before we see Lilah and Jackson having a ball once Little People, Big World comes back on TV.
It looks like the Roloff kids had a ball during their trip to Disneyland.
Um, can we take a moment to soak in how precious Jackson is? This isn't his first time going to Disneyland, but it's so fun to see him older as a 2-year-old as this time around is different. As a toddler, he's definitely a lot more aware of his surroundings and favorite characters than he was before. And even though we can only imagine how adorable he'll be returning, for now, we're soaking this up.
Aside from being one of the cutest sibling duos around, Lilah and Jackson are a reminder of the good still left in the world. With so much chaos, division, and pure evil happening 24/7, it's good to see something as heartwarming as a photo of two little ones having a ball.
