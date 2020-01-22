Audrey Roloff Shares Photo of the Moment She Held Baby Bode for the First Time



audreyroloff/Instagram

With so many babies making our hearts melt, it's hard to believe it's almost been a month since Audrey and Jeremy welcomed their second child, a precious baby boy named Bode Roloff. Since then, there have been a number of sweet updates about the newest bundle of joy and how Jeremy and Audrey -- and their 2-year-old daughter, Ember Roloff -- are adjusting to life as a family of four. Recently, Audrey shared an intimate photo of the first time she held Bode in her arms.

... and it's giving people the feels everywhere.