Audrey Roloff Shares Photo of the Moment She Held Baby Bode for the First Time

With so many babies making our hearts melt, it's hard to believe it's almost been a month since Audrey and Jeremy welcomed their second child, a precious baby boy named Bode Roloff. Since then, there have been a number of sweet updates about the newest bundle of joy and how Jeremy and Audrey -- and their 2-year-old daughter, Ember Roloff -- are adjusting to life as a family of four. Recently, Audrey shared an intimate photo of the first time she held Bode in her arms.
... and it's giving people the feels everywhere.
The emotions are raw and so real in Audrey's photo.
"That feeling when you hold your baby for the first time ... It's unlike anything else ... such an overwhelming rush of emotions. As Sheldon Vanauken would say, 'A moment made eternity,'" Audrey Roloff writes in her Instagram post.
Though we don't have tweets about baby Bode's birth story yet (Audrey says she's going to share the deets Wednesday on her and Jer's podcast, Behind the Scenes), this photo is proof of the love felt during and after baby Bode's arrival.
It's safe to say 'Little People, Big World' fans are in love.
Everyone is gushing over Audrey's photo with baby Bode. It's beyond touching and such a testament to a parent's love for her (or his) child. There's so much happiness and, as one commenter pointed out, joy that labor and delivery is over!
(Been there!)
It looks like this is just the beginning of what's to be revealed about baby Bode's birth.
And we're soo here for it.
We heart any update about this snuggle bug.
Bode is such an adorable little boy -- and a bit of a chunky monkey. (Seriously, have you seen his cheeks?!) Though we won't see him on Little People, Big World (Jeremy and Audrey quit in 2018), Audrey and Jer are pretty good about sharing updates about their family and kiddos.
We cannot wait to see more!
