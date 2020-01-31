Jenna Dewan Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Stunning New Maternity Photos

As she gets closer and closer to the end of her pregnancy, we knew it was likely only a matter of time before Jenna Dewan would take some maternity photos, and boy did she not disappoint. Recently, the mom-to-be shared images from her photo shoot that had her baby bump front and center, and we are truly in awe.
We always felt Jenna was stunning, and after seeing this photos, she just took things to another level.
-
Jenna Dewan is a vision in white in her breathtaking maternity photo.
"When the divine and magical @elizabethmessina comes over and captures one of the most magical times in your life," she wrote in her post.
Gorgeous!
Everything -- from the hair to the peek-a-boo action happening -- has us in awe. Jenna Dewan is truly a beautiful woman who takes the most stunning photos.
-
We even get to see Jenna and her growing baby bump pose it up in the bathtub.
Keeping the caption simple with a flower, Jenna's gaze is effortless and captures how happy she is in this chapter of her life. With Channing Tatum and Jenna announcing their split in April 2018, life has taken a few unexpected turns for the once pair and former Step Up costars. Channing has since moved on with singer Jessie J (they just got back together after a brief split and over a year together), and Jenna is loving life with Steve Kazee -- as evidenced by the baby bump.
-
-
There's also a pic of Jenna with her man, Steve Kazee, and it seriously needs a frame.
"My love, my gift ... i am the luckiest girl alive," the expectant mom captioned the shot.
(Aww.)
Though Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan have reportedly been together since September 2018, we get the feeling that their love and bond grows by the day. Late last year, Jenna revealed their unspoken chemistry, telling Entertainment Tonight, "It's the sparks that fly and it just works really well. I am in a really great place and totally in love. It's nice."
-
Jenna is certainly living her best life right now.
"Can't stop blame the hormones," Jenna Dewan jokes in this Instagram post.
She is glowing!
Although we don't know the gender of Jenna and Steve's child, baby Dewan-Kazee will join Jenna and Channing's 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, who's beyond excited to become a big sister. (We can only imagine the fairy and mermaid adventures baby and Everly will have.)
-
-
We're so excited for her!
And Steve!
Jenna should be getting closer to her due date at this point that has us practicing our "Congratulations!" roar in anticipation. (Given how private Jenna is with sharing photos of Everly, we likely won't see the baby -- but hey, we can hope, right?) These photos are only a few of what she shared. We suspect there are many many more, and they probably all look as stunning as these.
Share this Story