Audrey Roloff Shares Photo of Ember 'Pumping' Breast Milk To Feed Her Baby Doll

Audrey also took the opportunity to share a new photo of her with her kiddos ... and her feelings about Kobe Bryant's unexpected passing.

We're still trying to process the loss of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, after their tragic helicopter accident over the weekend, and it sounds as if it's really made Audrey think about how Kobe's wife, Vanessa, might be feeling right now.

"Feeling extra grateful for the simplest moments like this one," Audrey wrote. "I cannot imagine the grief of losing my husband AND a child. Just the thought of it is unbearable. I’ve been thinking since I heard the news yesterday about the helicopter crash, how social media has enabled us to share in the grief and mourning of those we don’t personally know."

