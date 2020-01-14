Double the Baby News: Brie & Nikki Bella Are Both Expecting

Brie, who already has one daughter with husband Daniel Bryan, tried to get pregnant for months and thought that maybe it wasn't meant to be. But when they went to France to meet the family of Nikki's new fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, she realized she may have been hasty to come to that conclusion.

"When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body," she said. "When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, [expletive]!’"



Nikki told People she was surprised too. She and Artem weren't actually trying to get pregnant, so when she found out the test was positive, she had to take a minute to soak it all in. But now, she couldn't be more excited.