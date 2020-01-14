Double the Baby News: Brie & Nikki Bella Are Both Expecting

-
These ladies are both expecting -- and no, they are not kidding.
Brie and Nikki were both shocked to find out they were pregnant.
Both Brie and Nikki admitted they're pretty sick, but that's done nothing to stop Nikki's excitement about becoming a mom for the first time.
Nikki and Artem have only been engaged since November. (She was famously engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena.)
"Even though I feel really sick, like, can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon," she said. "I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing!"
Congratulations to these lucky ladies!
Knowing them, we don't doubt they'll share every step of their pregnancy journey with fans -- and we know these babies are going to be gorgeous, just like their mamas. We can't wait to meet their little ones later this year. This is such an exciting time for their family, and we hope they're taking the time to soak it all in.
