Double the Baby News: Brie & Nikki Bella Are Both Expecting

These Total Bellas stars are officially both in the celebrity mom club. On Wednesday, Nikki and Brie Bella announced that they're both pregnant -- and as if that news isn't exciting enough, their due dates are less than two weeks apart. 

What are the chances?! 

  • These ladies are both expecting -- and no, they are not kidding.

    Nikki Bella, Brie Bella
    “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

    Despite our best efforts, things never quite go to plan when it comes to pregnancy, but it's pretty cool how the stars aligned for this to happen for these twins, especially because they've always been super close.

  • Brie and Nikki were both shocked to find out they were pregnant. 

    Nikki Bella, Brie Bella
    Brie, who already has one daughter with husband Daniel Bryan, tried to get pregnant for months and thought that maybe it wasn't meant to be. But when they went to France to meet the family of Nikki's new fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, she realized she may have been hasty to come to that conclusion. 

    "When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body," she said. "When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, [expletive]!’" 

    Nikki told People she was surprised too. She and Artem weren't actually trying to get pregnant, so when she found out the test was positive, she had to take a minute to soak it all in. But now, she couldn't be more excited. 

  • Both Brie and Nikki admitted they're pretty sick, but that's done nothing to stop Nikki's excitement about becoming a mom for the first time.

    Nikki and Artem have only been engaged since November. (She was famously engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena.) 

    "Even though I feel really sick, like, can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon," she said. "I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing!"

  • Congratulations to these lucky ladies!

    Knowing them, we don't doubt they'll share every step of their pregnancy journey with fans -- and we know these babies are going to be gorgeous, just like their mamas. We can't wait to meet their little ones later this year. This is such an exciting time for their family, and we hope they're taking the time to soak it all in.

