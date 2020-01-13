Blake Lively Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby #3

Blake also shared the other transformation she had to undergo while playing her character in the movie.

In The Rhythm Section, Blake Lively plays a spy, and the role required her to go back and forth from no makeup, rougher looks to something more natural. And as Blake says, in real life, she is actually "somewhere in the middle."

"Some people see it like, 'This is what she looks like without makeup,' and it's the horrible one and then sometimes [it's like,] 'This is what she looks like without makeup,' and it's the fresh-faced one -- that also took an hour," Blake explained to the outlet. "So, it's funny to see different people's perspectives of how good or how awful I look without makeup."

We can't imagine Blake looking terrible with no makeup... and when it came to the screening, she really brought it.