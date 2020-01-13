Blake Lively Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby #3

Blake Lively
It's been several months since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third baby into the world, and this celebrity mom is looking better than ever! On Monday, Blake made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth, and of course, she looked amazing -- not that we'd ever expect anything less from this lady.

  • Blake hit the carpet for a screening of her new movie, 'The Rhythm Section.'

    "A transformation -- what do you think I normally look like?" Blake said about her look for the premiere in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It is. I don't look like this." 

    We'll admit that a black evening gown, gloves, and plenty of bling aren't quite ideal for her other life as a mom to three girls -- including an infant -- but hey, we know she can pull it off.

  • Blake also shared the other transformation she had to undergo while playing her character in the movie. 

    In The Rhythm Section, Blake Lively plays a spy, and the role required her to go back and forth from no makeup, rougher looks to something more natural. And as Blake says, in real life, she is actually "somewhere in the middle."

    "Some people see it like, 'This is what she looks like without makeup,' and it's the horrible one and then sometimes [it's like,] 'This is what she looks like without makeup,' and it's the fresh-faced one -- that also took an hour," Blake explained to the outlet. "So, it's funny to see different people's perspectives of how good or how awful I look without makeup." 

    We can't imagine Blake looking terrible with no makeup... and when it came to the screening, she really brought it. 

  • As a bonus, Blake Lively was also spotted out and about Tuesday, doing more promo for the movie.

    Being that The Rhythm Section filmed in 2017, Blake's been working on this one for a long time. We're sure she's so happy that it's finally out -- or at least, it will be January 31. We know that Blake's three daughters must miss her when she's working, but we love that she's out there, doing what she's passionate about -- and looking good doing it too.

  • We can't wait to see the movie. 

    Judging by everything Blake's shared in interviews (and on Instagram), it looks like it's definitely going to be a wild ride.

    Here's hoping plenty more public appearances are set for Blake as she continues to promote this movie. We love all her looks! 

