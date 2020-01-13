Blake Lively Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby #3

Dylan Travis/ABACAPress.com/Splash News
It's been several months since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third baby into the world, and this celebrity mom is looking better than ever! On Monday, Blake made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth, and of course, she looked amazing -- not that we'd ever expect anything less from this lady.
Blake hit the carpet for a screening of her new movie, 'The Rhythm Section.'
Blake also shared the other transformation she had to undergo while playing her character in the movie.
As a bonus, Blake Lively was also spotted out and about Tuesday, doing more promo for the movie.
We can't wait to see the movie.
Judging by everything Blake's shared in interviews (and on Instagram), it looks like it's definitely going to be a wild ride.
Here's hoping plenty more public appearances are set for Blake as she continues to promote this movie. We love all her looks!
